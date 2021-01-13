Jess Stein
"If You Don't Have Love..."
Very wise. JK
On a walk recently, my friend reminded me that love is the most important thing in the universe. And I agree!
"Fucking Aries"
Lots of astrology discourse stickers around Bellevue Ave. JK
No comment, but points were made (on both sides).
"Eyes"
This person SEES me. JK
I love seeing stickers like this out in the wild. The design reminds me of South Korean artist and tattooer Miki Kim whose work I've been following on Instagram for a while.
"Abolish ICE"
Interesting design. JK
Spotted on Capitol Hill. This design feels old school, like something you might find on a flyer from the '80s or '90s. Families belong together!
"Duck Person"
Do not step! JK
Another Padajuan
original.
"An Early Spring Rose..."
Maybe the content of this sticker has washed away in the atmospheric river... JK
Not the biggest fan of this poem, but I appreciate the boldness (and vision) of the author for writing their own poetry sticker and putting it up on the Hill.
"Mustache Man"
An oldie. JK
I wish my head was shaped like this, I'd get all the hotties.
"Evangelacrit"
Demons are way too cool for Trump, tbh. JK
The sentence on the bottom of the sticker makes me think that we are meant to consume Trump like a beer or a cup of coffee. Also, is that Putin on his shoulder?
"Homo Riot"
Spotted in Espresso Vivace. JK
Thanks, Homo Riot
, these masked men rule.
"Be the Tech Bro"
A surprising flip of the conventional sticker logic. JK
...you wish to see in the world. Honestly, not bad advice.
As always, if any of these stickers belong to you, please e-mail me at jkeimig@thestranger.com.