Seattle Sticker Patrol: Not Much Without Love

Jess Stein

"If You Don't Have Love..."

Very wise. JK

"Fucking Aries"

Lots of astrology discourse stickers around Bellevue Ave. JK

"Eyes"

This person SEES me. JK

"Abolish ICE"

Interesting design. JK

"Duck Person"

Do not step! JK

"An Early Spring Rose..."

Maybe the content of this sticker has washed away in the atmospheric river... JK

"Mustache Man"

An oldie. JK

"Evangelacrit"

Demons are way too cool for Trump, tbh. JK

"Homo Riot"

Spotted in Espresso Vivace. JK

"Be the Tech Bro"

A surprising flip of the conventional sticker logic. JK

On a walk recently, my friend reminded me that love is the most important thing in the universe. And I agree!No comment, but points were made (on both sides).I love seeing stickers like this out in the wild. The design reminds me of South Korean artist and tattooer Miki Kim whose work I've been following on Instagram for a while.Spotted on Capitol Hill. This design feels old school, like something you might find on a flyer from the '80s or '90s. Families belong together!Another Padajuan original.Not the biggest fan of this poem, but I appreciate the boldness (and vision) of the author for writing their own poetry sticker and putting it up on the Hill.I wish my head was shaped like this, I'd get all the hotties. The sentence on the bottom of the sticker makes me think that we are meant to consume Trump like a beer or a cup of coffee. Also, is that Putin on his shoulder?Thanks, Homo Riot , these masked men rule....you wish to see in the world. Honestly, not bad advice.