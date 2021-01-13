Inslee Makes His Third Inauguration Speech

JOHN MOORE / GETTY IMAGES

Wow, what are you more excited for this afternoon, Congress deciding to impeach Donald Trump for a second time or Gov. Jay Inslee giving his third inaugural speech? Both are historic!

While I can't tell you exactly what's going to go down in Congress, Inslee's speech made sure to hit all the big issues from 2020, according to a copy of his remarks. He talked about Washingtonian's role in the state's COVID-19 response and how he envisions recovery: from getting students back into the classroom to "eventually" reopening businesses.

"Out of the darkness and anxiety of 2020 will come the relief of a new era. Our recovery will be robust and equitable," Inslee said.

Inslee stressed equity throughout his address. He also mentioned "creating independent investigations and prosecutions" into "how our laws are applied and how our institutions are run."

The other big subject, of course, was climate change. Inslee name-dropped the Seattle Kraken, who will play at the Climate Pledge Arena, as a business doing its environmental part with its new green stadium. Getting the Legislature to do something much more meaningful, such as passing a carbon fuel standard, might prove to be more difficult, but he's expressed more confidence about the prospect this year.

"Climate change is creating extremes that cannot be denied or ignored if we are going to continue to prosper," Inslee said.

Watch the full speech for yourselves: