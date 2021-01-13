WATCH: House Votes On Impeaching Donald Trump (Again)

As the Seattle Times reported this morning, so far every member of Washington's Congressional delegation except for Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers has decided to vote to impeach the President for inciting an insurrection and also for pressuring Georgia's Secretary of State to commit fraud. Soon-to-be-former Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he won't bring Senate back to put Trump on trial, so conviction (or acquittal) will wait until Joe Biden takes office.

But right now, the House is running through a roll call vote. Grab a bucket of popcorn and join us on the couch while we wait to see if CMR finds a spine.

Update: The yeas have reached a majority. Donald Trump will be the first U.S. President ever to be impeached twice. Good work, 117th Congress! So far, only 10 Republicans have voted to impeach.

You will not be surprised to learn that CMR voted against impeachment, and that she released the statement on Facebook lol. Her argument for not impeaching the President for inciting violence on Jan 6 and for pressuring the SOS? It's kinda hard to tell from this vague statement, but it looks like her argument is basically, "Free speech!!!" How else am I supposed to take: "Based on my assessment of Constitutionally-protected speech, I do not believe his words constitute an incitement of violence as laid out in Supreme Court precedent."