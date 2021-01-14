Our Recovery Is Just Beginning

throwback cover that definitely fits the mood. JAMES YAMASAKI'S STRANGER COVER FOR OUR 2018 ENDORSEMENTS

Hey stranger,

We’re all relieved that 2020 is finally behind us, but holy hell. What a week/month/year this has already been.

As the country ramps up for its first year under President Biden, we want to thank you for continuing to support The Stranger, your local, scrappy, mouthy media company. It’s another busy and significant year for Seattle and Washington state. We’re keeping our eyes on mayoral races, Capitol insurrections, new statewide reopening plans, and also regular stuff, like what’s going on with the arts and how to spell “cum.” (The answer is, uh, slippery.)

Reader support has ensured that our dedicated team of writers can continue to bring you updates as only The Stranger can. Now we’re imploring you (yes, imploring!!) to help us survive another year. Ensure our future by making a recurring contribution today. Contributions as low as $5 a month make a HUGE difference to a small organization like ours. The Stranger’s 30th anniversary is coming up this September. Help us stick around so we can celebrate it with you.

Thank you. We are truly grateful for your support.