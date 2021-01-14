Slog AM: Morse Code Morsels for QAnon, Kyle Rittenhouse Is Chilling with Proud Boys, Pray for Officer Arlo

The way his hands move here is Morse code for "I want give Mike Pence a smooch." WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES

: Dr. Harold N. Bornstein used to be Trump's doctor. You remember him, right? He had luscious gray locks and he said Trump would be “the healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency." Bornstein had hoped to become the White House physician, but he was "expelled from Trump's orbit," as the New York Times put it , for saying in 2017 that Trump takes medication to make his hair grow. Bornstein recently died at 73. The cause of death is unknown.

This reminds me of that one episode of Hannibal: A man injected himself with 'magic' mushrooms and the fungi grew in his blood, which put him into organ failure

It's too early for this: Ugh. Police arrested longtime Seahawks Security Manager Aaron Miyasato for "possessing and dealing" child pornography. A SWAT team entered his Renton home yesterday and recovered "more than 25,000 images of child pornography."

No leads in the last SPD homicide case of 2020: Someone shot Christopher Dailey, 38, multiple times on Dec. 30 near Woodland Park.

My friend was stuck on I-5 near Centralia for four hours last night: She said she'd seen an insane police response—she estimated like 40 cops—and then the freeway just stopped. What had happened? Well, police were pursuing a suspect, they exchanged gunfire, and an officer—K9 officer Arlington, or Arlo for short—was shot. The suspect was also shot. From around 8:40 p.m. until after 12:30 a.m., cars were at a standstill while investigators gathered evidence from the shooting. Arlo suffered two gunshot wounds but is expected to survive.

The rain is coming back tonight: But there's a whole non-rainy day in-between now and then.



As promised it was a quiet night. Here is a general overview for the next 5 days here in W WA. If you have any outside plans coming up make sure to check for updates as well as location specific info. Night crew will see you all again later today, same time same place! #wawx pic.twitter.com/LnGr3xdGQ0

— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) January 14, 2021

QAnon thinks Trump is communicating to them in Morse Code now: Now that Trump is banned from social media, the conspiracy theorists are starved for information. Yesterday, Trump released a video condemning last week's insurrection. In the video, his hands are still until 4 minutes and 20 seconds. Q supporters believe that the gestures Trump made after that moment translated to Morse code. "Dash-dash-dot-dash," is the Morse cadence Trump's hands communicate, according to some worms-for-brains poster. That translates to "Q," apparently.

Kyle Rittenhouse's bond agreement doesn't prevent him from fraternizing with white supremacists: Prosecutors would like to change that. The 18-year-old so-called Kenosha Killer was released from jail on a $2 million bond and has since been seen at a bar, getting sloshed on Wisconsin brews, flashing white power symbols, and being serenaded by Proud Boys. He was wearing a shirt that said "Free as Fuck." I guess in Wisconsin if you go to the bar with your parents while you're underage you can drink? Anyway, prosecutors want to change Rittenhouse's bond agreement to prevent him from, among many things, "making any public display of any “white power" or “white supremacy” signs, symbols, or hand gestures."

Rep. Ayanna Pressley's husband tests positive for COVID-19: After he was locked down with the congresswoman in the Capitol last week, Conan Harris tested positive for COVID-19. Pressley also made the news yesterday when one of her staff told the Boston Globe that the panic buttons in Pressley's office were removed before the insurrection attempt.

Mary-Kate Olsen's divorce carried out on Zoom: Olsen and her spouse, Olivier Sarkozy whose half-brother is the former president of France, are separating.



put the zoom proceedings of mary-kate olsen’s divorce at the moma stat! pic.twitter.com/a4kN1JBY9s

— guilherme (@gmacho) January 13, 2021

Two Virginia cops face federal charges for storming the Capitol: The two cops appeared in photographs inside the building. Originally, the two had just shared the photos with their police department, but then broadly shared them on Facebook. One officer posted the photo with this caption: "Lol to anyone who's possibly concerned about the picture of me going around... Sorry I hate freedom? …Not like I did anything illegal…y'all do what you feel you need to…" They have been charged with "unlawful entry into a restricted area and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds." Remember, at least two Seattle Police Department officers are under investigation for maybe participating in the insurrection.

"Rudy Giuliani Blames ‘Game Of Thrones’ For Accidentally Inciting Violent Insurrection:" He also believes the HBO show was a documentary.

Capricorn queen Betty White turns 99 on Sunday: She's going to feed some ducks on the big day.

Andrew Yang is running for NYC mayor: He's pitching platform tent poles like giving a universal basic income of $2,000 to $5,000 to the poorest New Yorkers and a plan to create more Tik Tok content creator houses in NYC because of the economic benefit.



Andrew Yang says that as mayor he wants to bring TikTok Hype Houses to NYC https://t.co/vvn2UCjJFy pic.twitter.com/F2RPMIKzaZ

— Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) January 14, 2021

Color me shocked: According to police responses from over 13,000 protests in the U.S., the police are "three times as likely to use force against left-wing protesters."

A pigeon flew from Oregon to Australia: And now it needs to die for violating quarantine rules, Australian officials say.

Saudi Arabian crown prince wants to build a city in a line: It will aptly be called The Line, exist on a hyperloop, and have no cars or roads. Vice thinks the idea is dumb.

Joe Biden's inauguration will flex the left's celebrity power: The night of Biden's inauguration will feature a TV special hosted by Tom Hanks and featuring performances by Jon Bon Jovi, Demi Lovato, Justin Timberlake, and Ant Clemons.

Biden won't take the train into D.C. for his big day: Because of security concerns. Poor Amtrak Joe. At least he has Tom Hanks.

This is huge if true:

