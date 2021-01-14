EverOut is The Stranger's new website devoted to things to do in Seattle and across the Pacific Northwest. It has all the same things you're used to seeing from Stranger EverOut and Stranger Things To Do, just in a new spot!
Celebrate ITMFA (again) by taking a break from the news for a spell and choosing from the latest round of virtual cinema options from local theaters and national platforms. We've compiled our picks below, from Acasa, My Home and Some Kind of Heaven (two new documentaries brought to you by SIFF) to the Civil War-set Tom Hanks movie News of the World, streaming on VOD (and playing IRL at Rodeo Drive-In this weekend). Plus, if you haven't heard, The Stranger's amateur stoner short film fest SPLIFF is accepting submissions through March 5! And don't forget to check out the latest installment of The Stranger's Film Club, a new biweekly video series entering Black films with Stranger film experts Jasmyne Keimig and Charles Mudede.
Support The Stranger
Streaming: Local Connection
Acasa, My Home
Radu Ciorniciuc's debut documentary portrays drastic displacement in the face of gentrification, following a Roma family of 11 forced to relocate to an unfamiliar city when authorities reclaim the land they call home—a sprawling tract of wilderness adjacent to Bucharest.
SIFF
Starting Friday