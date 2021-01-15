EverOut is The Stranger's new website devoted to things to do in Seattle and across the Pacific Northwest. It has all the same things you're used to seeing from Stranger EverOut and Stranger Things To Do, just in a new spot!
The record-high number of COVID deaths recorded this week is a stark reminder that abiding by social distancing guidelines remains crucial, so we're back with another roundup of things to do over this three-day weekend (thank you, MLK!) without spreading germs. See them all below, from Pacific Northwest Book Award winners to pick up from local bookstores (like E.J. Koh's The Magical Language of Others) to the best fish sandwiches to try (like the ones from Seattle Fish Company), and from the MLK Day Rally and March at Garfield High School (which will also be livestreamed) to the SnoTown Dark Beer Fest. For even more options, read our guides to the best online events this week, the best movies to watch this week, and the best things to do all month long.
MLK DAY
Honor MLK with a walk in the park. This three-day MLK Day weekend is supposed to see clear skies, which is the perfect excuse to head to Mount Baker for a stroll through MLK Memorial Park, a grassy hill built around a sculpture and reflecting pool commemorating the civil rights leader. To round out the day, pay a visit to a Black-owned business in the neighborhood, like Baked from the Hart, whose "warm buttery fragrance of baking pie will wrap around you like the best-smelling, coziest scarf in the world," reads the bakery's bio. Emerald City Fish and Chips, whose blue-ribbon batter has the perfect amount of spice, is also close to the park for your takeout needs, as is the Original Philly's, known for its cheesesteaks and chicken. For a quick Eastside road trip, Lake Sammamish State Park has an official MLK Day Walk in the Park throughout the weekend that invites you to walk from Tibbetts Beach to the Sunset Beach bathhouse, where the pathways are peppered with famous MLK quotes, and Bainbridge Island is inviting all Washingtonians to walk a mile in MLK's honor. For more ways to celebrate this weekend and beyond, check out our guide to MLK Day events in Seattle, Portland, and nationwide.