We're Hiring a Full-Time Email Marketing Specialist!
The Stranger & The Portland Mercury are hiring an Email Marketing Specialist!
The Email Marketing Specialist will be responsible for developing and distributing Mailchimp campaigns for multiple departments within our organization. They will maintain and build the scheduled delivery of all emails, manage the distribution lists, and coordinate with all departments to ensure deadlines and strategic goals are reached. They will organize and simplify existing accounts, and help better integrate Mailchimp into all our marketing processes.
We are looking for someone who has:A working knowledge of email marketing best-practices.
Project management experience.
Strong analytical and problem solving skills.
Demonstrated ability to prioritize and manage multiple projects to completion.
Proficiency and experience in the mechanics of Mailchimp email marketing platform.
Excellent written and verbal communication and presentation skills as well as the ability to influence.
The ability to thrive in a fast-paced environment while maintaining a sharp attention to detail.
The ability to thrive in a remote environment.
Primary Responsibilities:Create, schedule, execute, and organize complex email marketing campaigns under multiple deadlines.
Regular auditing of Mailchimp accounts with detailed analysis to optimize our marketing goals
Communicate and collaborate with multiple teams to launch new campaigns and report on results.
Create A/B tests to optimize results.
Responsible for the organization of all email subscribers across multiple departments.
Skills and Requirements:Knowledge of Mailchimp's templates and how to use lists, tags, automations, and lead magnets
Strong knowledge of Mailchimp, with specific skills in data analysis and strategy.
Experience with photo/image editing.
Ability to think strategically and stay on top of deadlines.
Excellent communication skills, both oral and written.
Copywriting.
Highly organized and detail oriented.
Salary and Benefits:
This is a full-time salaried position. Benefits include medical, dental, vision, Simple IRA, as well as paid vacation/sick time.
Interested? Send a resume and cover letter to jobs@indexmediaco.com
