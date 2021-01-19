EverOut is The Stranger's new website devoted to things to do in Seattle and across the Pacific Northwest. It has all the same things you're used to seeing from Stranger EverOut and Stranger Things To Do, just in a new spot!
Here's hoping better days lie ahead as a new president takes the helm this week (which you can celebrate over inauguration day takeout specials). Below, you'll find our picks for online events honoring the occasion (including an Inauguration Night Special hosted by Tom Hanks), as well as a slew of other ways to stay entertained at home, from a Bazzooka virtual premiere and watch party to readings with E.J. Koh and Maggie Smith to Solos for a Brand New Day: A Benefit for the South Hudson Music Project. Plus, check out our StreamLocal events hub and stay tuned for a roundup of the best socially distanced things to do this weekend.
TUESDAY
COMMUNITY
2021 Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration
The University of Puget Sound's 35th annual MLK Day celebration, taking place online, will revolve around a keynote speech from multi-genre writer and former Seattle Civic Poet Anastacia-Reneé.