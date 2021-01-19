The Biden-Harris administration promises to take the keys out of the Trump admin's hands and turn this damn car around. Biden's said the American people deserve "an urgent, robust, and professional response" to the COVID-19 pandemic, and we're getting a big symbolic gesture toward that new future with a live memorial to "honor the lives lost to COVID-19" this afternoon. The inauguration event will include a somber lighting ceremony at the nation's Reflecting Pool in DC. Expect church bells. Watch the event starting at 2:30 PM Seattle-time, above.