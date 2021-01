Seattle Sticker Patrol: Karen Needs to Stop

Jess Stein

"Stop Karen"

Somebody please come get your cousin, Karen. JK

"Why Are You at my Garage Sale?"

Huh? You punk?! JK

"I Got COVID-19!"

Did you??? JK

"Homer's A Vegan"

An interesting fanfic. JK

"Lost Lighter"

A moment of silence for all the lighters we've lost and will lose. JK

"Dead Men Can't Catcall"

Posting a sticker on Sticker Patrol does not equal endorsement. JK

"Nope Nope Nope"

I've already had enough. JK

"Kitty Glitter"

I gasped! JK

"Just Say No to Fascism"

It's easy. JK

"Zodiac and Crystal Collection"

It's a sign that you're about to get your back blown OUT (jk). JK

The Karen in this sticker isn't angry enough for me. She must be stopped, either way.Big flirty vibes at Barbra's garage sale.And it's nothing to be ashamed of.OK, but don't pigs eat everything I'm getting nauseous thinking about all the lighters I've lost in this lifetime. May they rest peacefully in Lighter Heaven.Walking through downtown the other day, someone catcalled me with Eve's "Who's That Girl" and it was the only time I ever thought a catcall was appropriate. Especially since I'm bald and blonde Giving everything a big ol' preemptive thumbs down this year.I've been informed that this is an old Kitty Glitter sticker, but I just recently spotted it off Broadway. One of the last drag shows I saw in real life featured Ms. Glitter in Casey Anthony drag and I will never forget it for the rest of my life.But for some people, it's not so easy Someone has been posting a lot of anti-astrology meme stickers around west-of-Broadway Capitol Hill and I'm curious—who hurt you?