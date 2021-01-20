2020 is finally behind us, but our recovery is just beginning. Reader support has ensured that our dedicated and tenacious team of journalists can continue to bring you important updates as only The Stranger can. Now we're imploring you to help us survive another year. Ensure that we're here to ring in our upcoming 30th anniversary by making a one-time or recurring contribution today.
A moment of silence for all the lighters we've lost and will lose. JK
I'm getting nauseous thinking about all the lighters I've lost in this lifetime. May they rest peacefully in Lighter Heaven.
"Dead Men Can't Catcall"
Posting a sticker on Sticker Patrol does not equal endorsement. JK
Walking through downtown the other day, someone catcalled me with Eve's "Who's That Girl" and it was the only time I ever thought a catcall was appropriate. Especially since I'm bald and blonde.
"Nope Nope Nope"
I've already had enough. JK
Giving everything a big ol' preemptive thumbs down this year.
"Kitty Glitter"
I gasped!JK
I've been informed that this is an old Kitty Glitter sticker, but I just recently spotted it off Broadway. One of the last drag shows I saw in real life featured Ms. Glitter in Casey Anthony drag and I will never forget it for the rest of my life.
Jasmyne Keimig is a staff writer at The Stranger, covering visual arts, music, film, queer stuff, stickers, and culture. She also writes half of Unstreamable, a weekly column about films you can’t find on major streaming services. She cries easily at movies.
