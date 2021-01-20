sticker_patrol_header.jpg
Jess Stein
"Stop Karen"
Somebody please come get your cousin, Karen.
Somebody please come get your cousin, Karen. JK
The Karen in this sticker isn't angry enough for me. She must be stopped, either way.

"Why Are You at my Garage Sale?"
Huh? You punk?!
Huh? You punk?! JK
Big flirty vibes at Barbra's garage sale.

"I Got COVID-19!"
Did you???
Did you??? JK
And it's nothing to be ashamed of.

"Homer's A Vegan"
An interesting fanfic.
An interesting fanfic. JK
OK, but don't pigs eat everything?

"Lost Lighter"
A moment of silence for all the lighters weve lost and will lose.
A moment of silence for all the lighters we've lost and will lose. JK
I'm getting nauseous thinking about all the lighters I've lost in this lifetime. May they rest peacefully in Lighter Heaven.

"Dead Men Can't Catcall"
Posting a sticker on Sticker Patrol does not equal endorsement.
Posting a sticker on Sticker Patrol does not equal endorsement. JK
Walking through downtown the other day, someone catcalled me with Eve's "Who's That Girl" and it was the only time I ever thought a catcall was appropriate. Especially since I'm bald and blonde.

"Nope Nope Nope"
Ive already had enough.
I've already had enough. JK
Giving everything a big ol' preemptive thumbs down this year.

"Kitty Glitter"
I gasped!
I gasped! JK
I've been informed that this is an old Kitty Glitter sticker, but I just recently spotted it off Broadway. One of the last drag shows I saw in real life featured Ms. Glitter in Casey Anthony drag and I will never forget it for the rest of my life.

"Just Say No to Fascism"
Its easy.
It's easy. JK
But for some people, it's not so easy.

"Zodiac and Crystal Collection"
Its a sign that youre about to get your back blown OUT (jk).
It's a sign that you're about to get your back blown OUT (jk). JK
Someone has been posting a lot of anti-astrology meme stickers around west-of-Broadway Capitol Hill and I'm curious—who hurt you?

As always, if any of these stickers belong to you, please e-mail me at jkeimig@thestranger.com.