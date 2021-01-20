Thank fuck. Hes gone.
Thank fuck. He's gone. Pool/Getty Images

ALRIGHT IT'S INAUGURATION DAY
We're going to have it all here for you on this little live blog. Watch the festivities live here:

Here's the schedule. All times will be West Coast time because fuck you East Coast:
  • First, Kamala Harris will be sworn in as the first female vice president of the United States by Justice Sonia Sotomayor. Before the clock strikes 9:00 a.m, Joe will take the oath with the help of Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. Then, some performances by Jennifer Lopez and Garth Brooks, and a national anthem from Lady Gaga. While this is happening, Keke Palmer will host a kids inauguration special from 7 AM until 9:30 AM.
  • Next, the new president, vice president, and their spouses will participate in the wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery. Three former presidents and their wives will be there, too. Not Trump and Melania, though.
  • There will be some kind of virtual parade (??) as Biden heads to the White House along Pennsylvania Avenue. We don't know how this will work. Jon Stewart might be there? And Earth, Wind, and Fire?

    • YOU HEAR THAT SOUND?
    8:25 AM

    It's the sound of all of us openly praying for Brett Kavanaugh to just sort of tip over for some reason and fall over the side of the railing he’s leaning against.

    BIDEN IS HERE!!! AND NOW WE'RE FUCKING OFF TO THE RACES
    8:20 AM

    President-elect Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. and Dr. Jill Biden have finally joined the party so now we can get this inauguration business on the road. The ceremony begins with remarks by Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who says, "This is the day when our democracy picks itself up," referring to the January 6 siege of the Capitol building. It starting to lightly snow. Let's fucking GO.

    WE WOULD JUST LIKE TO NOTE FOR OUR READERS THAT WATCHING THIS CEREMONY ON ANY OF THE CABLE NETWORKS IS INTOLERABLE
    8:15 AM

    On NBC we're hearing wholesale absolutions of people like Paul Ryan, Mike Pence, and Mitch McConnell, and all for participating in the ass-saving symbolism of showing up to the new president’s birthday party. The narrative the anchors keep mercilessly jamming down the throat of viewers is that Donald Trump was a cancer, but now that he’s gone the nation can “heal.” We all know that “healing” cannot happen until every single last one of these Republicans is stripped of power and publicly embarrassed. (This is what we mean by “accountability, yes?“) However, watching this heavily fortified transfer of power on CSPAN (or on the video feed we’ve embedded in the Slog post) is much better. When the camera pans to one of those enabling snakes, you can see in their eyes the fear of a bank robber who just changed into street clothes and who is now walking the streets wondering if he’s gotten away with it and knowing he absolutely has not—and seeing that fear is “healing.” Plus the horns really pop when you don’t have to deal with an anchor debasing herself with red carpet work. Anyway, Michelle Obama looks great.

    WHAT'S BIDEN GOT UP HIS SLEEVE ON DAY 1???
    8 AM

    It's unclear whether all of these will be done on Day 1 or during Biden's first 100 days, but here are some of the things we can expect to see right out of the gate:
  • A 100-day nationwide mask mandate "for federal property and interstate travel"
  • Emergency resources activated to fund thousands of FEMA-run community vaccination centers
  • A federal eviction and foreclosure moratorium
  • The suspension of student loan payments
  • Work will stop along the southern border wall
  • The U.S. will join the Paris Climate agreement
  • The U.S. will lift the "Muslim travel ban"
  • A reauthorization of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program

    THE JUSTICES ARE HERE
    7:50 AM
    All the former presidents (besides Trump) are taking their seats. The justices have arrived. It's all happening. The swearing-in is coming in hot. We just can't wait for Harris and Biden to put their paws on those bibles.

    THEY'RE WALKING UP THE STEPS
    7:33 AM
    Woo, the new administration just walked up the East Steps. Kamala Harris was escorted by Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman, the officer lauded as a hero for leading rioters away from the Senate chambers during the insurrection.

    THE REAL BELLE OF THE BALL
    7:30 AM

    Is Bernie Sanders fending off the chill:

    WHILE YOU WERE SLEEPING
    7:25 AM

    Trump had some unfinished business to attend to in his remaining hours in power:

    Over 140 last-minute pardons and commutations: Just as the clock ticked into Wednesday for the East Coast, Trump issued a slew of last-minute pardons and commutations. By "slew" we mean he issued 73 pardons and 70 commutations. Steve Bannon is off the hook for potentially defrauding donors of the "Build a Wall" campaign and any connection he had to the Capitol Insurrection. Lil Wayne can forget the gun possession charge he pleaded guilty to in Miami and Trump gave rapper Kodak Black a commutation for a weapons charge, reports CNN.

    So much for draining the swamp: Trump issued an executive order releasing his administration officials from their ethics pledge. Part of that pledge prevented administration officials from becoming lobbyists for five years. Not anymore!

    Trump may have made it harder for immigration reform: According to NBC News, "the Department of Homeland Security has made a last-minute effort to 'sabotage' the incoming administration's efforts to unroll its tough immigration policies by signing legal agreements in recent weeks with state and local authorities that are intended to delay any such changes for 180 days." Four agreements like these have been signed by attorneys generals in Indiana, Louisiana, and Arizona. A sheriff in Rockingham County, North Carolina also signed onto one.

    OH GOOD, IT'S OVER
    7 AM
    Trump dipped out of D.C. early Wednesday morning. He walked to Air Force One as "Y.M.C.A" by the Village People played. We'll never understand why he loved the Village People so much. Trump will not be attending the inauguration. He did, however, leave Joe Biden a note. We don't know what the note says. “Have a good life, we’ll see you soon,” Trump said to some unmasked supporters as he boarded the plane to Mar-a-Lago.

    Not reassuring at all: Here's how his base is responding to Trump's departure. Seems like... they're hoping for violence? But hey, maybe we've completely misjudged the people who incited violence at the Capitol just two weeks ago.