Inauguration Live Blog: "Have a Good Life, We’ll See You Soon"

Thank fuck. He's gone. Pool/Getty Images

ALRIGHT IT'S INAUGURATION DAY We're going to have it all here for you on this little live blog. Watch the festivities live here:



Here's the schedule. All times will be West Coast time because fuck you East Coast:

First, Kamala Harris will be sworn in as the first female vice president of the United States by Justice Sonia Sotomayor. Before the clock strikes 9:00 a.m, Joe will take the oath with the help of Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. Then, some performances by Jennifer Lopez and Garth Brooks, and a national anthem from Lady Gaga. While this is happening, Keke Palmer will host a kids inauguration special from 7 AM until 9:30 AM.

Next, the new president, vice president, and their spouses will participate in the wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery. Three former presidents and their wives will be there, too. Not Trump and Melania, though.

There will be some kind of virtual parade (??) as Biden heads to the White House along Pennsylvania Avenue. We don't know how this will work. Jon Stewart might be there? And Earth, Wind, and Fire?

BIDEN IS HERE!!! AND NOW WE'RE FUCKING OFF TO THE RACES

It's the sound of all of us openly praying for Brett Kavanaugh to just sort of tip over for some reason and fall over the side of the railing he’s leaning against.

President-elect Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. and Dr. Jill Biden have finally joined the party so now we can get this inauguration business on the road. The ceremony begins with remarks by Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who says, "This is the day when our democracy picks itself up," referring to the January 6 siege of the Capitol building. It starting to lightly snow. Let's fucking GO.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar: "This is the day when our democracy picks itself up..."#InaugurationDayhttps://t.co/UAlbBuSLTS pic.twitter.com/JeruGqo9Qx

WE WOULD JUST LIKE TO NOTE FOR OUR READERS THAT WATCHING THIS CEREMONY ON ANY OF THE CABLE NETWORKS IS INTOLERABLE

WHAT'S BIDEN GOT UP HIS SLEEVE ON DAY 1???

A 100-day nationwide mask mandate "for federal property and interstate travel"



Emergency resources activated to fund thousands of FEMA-run community vaccination centers



A federal eviction and foreclosure moratorium



The suspension of student loan payments



Work will stop along the southern border wall



The U.S. will join the Paris Climate agreement



The U.S. will lift the "Muslim travel ban"

