Tell Us Something Good, the Black Tones

We talked to twin siblings and the Black Tones members Eva (guitar/vocals) and Cedric (drums) about how they've been staying entertained lately.

As we reach nearly a full year of quarantine, you'd be forgiven if you're running out of ideas for keeping boredom at bay. That's why we're starting this new column we're calling "Tell Us Something Good": We're asking some of our favorite local celebrities for their recommendations for things to do in Seattle.

This week, we talked to the Black Tones, the Seattle-based rock duo of twins Eva and Cedric Walker, in advance of Eva's appearance in the first episode of BAZZOOKA, an "afropunk apocalyptic web series set in the year 2022" set to have its virtual premiere and launch party through Northwest Film Forum this Thursday, January 21. Read on to find out where the twins have been getting takeout, the music that's been keeping them sane during quarantine, and more.

