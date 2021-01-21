EverOut is The Stranger's new website devoted to things to do in Seattle and across the Pacific Northwest. It has all the same things you're used to seeing from Stranger EverOut and Stranger Things To Do, just in a new spot!
A handful of international Oscar contenders hit virtual Seattle cinemas this week just in time for your post-inauguration popcorn ceremony (that's a thing, right?). Read on for details on those entries (like Gianfranco Rosi's Notturno and Amjad Abu Alala's You Will Die at Twenty) and other picks like Ramin Bahrani's The White Tiger on Netflix. Plus, if you haven't heard, The Stranger's amateur stoner short film fest SPLIFF is accepting submissions through March 5! And don't forget to check out the latest installment of The Stranger's Film Club, a new biweekly video series centering Black films with Stranger film experts Jasmyne Keimig and Charles Mudede.
Support The Stranger
Streaming: Local Connection
Father About a Father Who
Between the years 1984 and 2019, filmmaker Lynne Sachs captured moments with her enigmatic father on 8mm and 16mm film in an attempt to better understand him and her own relationship with him and the rest of her family. The result is filled with ruminations on masculinity, fatherhood, and hidden truths.
Northwest Film Forum
Starting Friday