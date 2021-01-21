EverOut is The Stranger's new website devoted to things to do in Seattle and across the Pacific Northwest. It has all the same things you're used to seeing from Stranger EverOut and Stranger Things To Do, just in a new spot!
While you're waiting for IRL theater to return (which Rich Smith wrote may happen late this year), virtual productions are a great way to support local artists and break up your Netflix routine for a bit. To give you a taste of what's on offer now, we're giving away free tickets to three upcoming shows: Macha Theatre Works' 17 Minute Stories show tomorrow, Whim W'Him's This Is Not the Little Prince, and CHOP SHOP: Bodies of Work. Read on for more details, or fill out this form to enter. Good luck!