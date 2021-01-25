EverOut is The Stranger's new website devoted to things to do in Seattle and across the Pacific Northwest. It has all the same things you're used to seeing from Stranger EverOut and Stranger Things To Do, just in a new spot!
If your quarantine routine is getting stale, see below for our picks for virtual events this week, from Cafe Nordo's pillow fort-themed virtual soiree to the Sundance Film Festival, and from the virtual opening reception for Anastacia-Reneé's new Frye Art Museum exhibit to a Seattle Arts & Lectures talk with Circe author Madeline Miller. Plus, check out our StreamLocal events hub, and stay tuned for a roundup of the best socially distanced things to do this weekend.
MONDAY
FILM
Collide-O-Scope: Morning in America
The trippy video series Collide-O-Scope will provide a much-needed jolt to your Monday routine with their "deliriously free-wheelin' phantasia of ephemeral footage fun."