You may recall, a couple weeks ago we heard from a woman with recurrent UTIs. We got flooded with responses from women who have also suffered, with a wide variety of recommendations. Some sounded a little...iffy. So we brought on Dr. Jen Gunter, author of The Vagina Bible to address this. Listen in to hear what the current medical science has to offer.
On the Magnum, a woman would like to date someone who isn't a broke-ass man, for once. But she isn't a gold-digger either. She and Dan chat about how to thread this needle.
And, a married woman doesn't understand how you can live with someone, see them act like a slob, smell their farts, and still be attracted to them. Does she need to live in a separate house?
