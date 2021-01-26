New Savage Lovecast: Dr. Jen Gunter on Recurrent UTIs

Welcome to the sisterhood! A trans woman got aggressively propositioned by one of the men in her macho friend group. Another one slut-shamed her after she posted a bikini pic on Insta. Wait. Men are pigs???

You may recall, a couple weeks ago we heard from a woman with recurrent UTIs. We got flooded with responses from women who have also suffered, with a wide variety of recommendations. Some sounded a little...iffy. So we brought on Dr. Jen Gunter, author of The Vagina Bible to address this. Listen in to hear what the current medical science has to offer.

On the Magnum, a woman would like to date someone who isn't a broke-ass man, for once. But she isn't a gold-digger either. She and Dan chat about how to thread this needle.

And, a married woman doesn't understand how you can live with someone, see them act like a slob, smell their farts, and still be attracted to them. Does she need to live in a separate house?

Listen here:

