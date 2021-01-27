sticker_patrol_header.jpg
Jess Stein
"Bernie and His Mittens"
Not a sticker, but how could I resist?
Not a sticker, but how could I resist?

It's the week-iversary of this extremely viral meme. Thanks to SubSpace for posting some wheatpastes of Bernie all over the Hill.

"Astrology Is Fake"
A rare example of a Spongebob meme used for bad.
A rare example of a Spongebob meme used for bad.
Again, I ask to this sticker-er—who hurt you!

"If You Don't Know the Words Make Up Your Own"
Does not work in karaoke.
Does not work in karaoke.
Good advice.

"Liberating Minds"
I love this design.
I love this design.
I can't quite confirm this quote, but I don't doubt it. This sticker is a reminder to myself to watch the The Black Power Mixtape 1967-1975 .

"Quit Fast Fashion"
Forgive me if Ive posted this one before. I dont think I have but theres a weird feeling in my gut.
Forgive me if I've posted this one before. I don't think I have but there's a weird feeling in my gut.
It's a difficult task—especially if you're poor or fat—but more sustainably made clothes should be made available for EVERY BODY.

"Fatboy"
Hot.
Hot.
When I tried to Google the words on the sticker, I instead came across this interesting looking floor cushion and now...I want one?

"I Don't Want to Be Here"
I mean, same.
I mean, same.
You can get one of these bad boys by DXP here.


"Bleeding Assholes"
Uhhhhhhh, not at all?
Uhhhhhhh, not at all?
I've been sitting on this one for a long time. I didn't know how to feel about it at the time and I still don't know how to feel about it now.

"Man with Cap"
Just hanging out.
Just hanging out.
This man's expression—tired, dazed, not really here—on this starheadboy sticker is how I feel all the time!

"Feminism Is for Everybody"
Spotted on the Hill
Spotted on the Hill
Ya hearrrrrrrrrd?

As always, if any of these stickers belong to you, please e-mail me at jkeimig@thestranger.com.