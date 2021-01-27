Seattle Sticker Patrol: Bernie on Broadway

Jess Stein

"Bernie and His Mittens"

Not a sticker, but how could I resist? JK

It's the week-iversary of this extremely viral meme. Thanks to SubSpace for posting some wheatpastes of Bernie all over the Hill.

"Astrology Is Fake"

A rare example of a Spongebob meme used for bad. JK

Again, I ask to this sticker-er—who hurt you!

"If You Don't Know the Words Make Up Your Own"

Does not work in karaoke. JK

Good advice.

"Liberating Minds"

I love this design. JK

I can't quite confirm this quote, but I don't doubt it. This sticker is a reminder to myself to watch the The Black Power Mixtape 1967-1975 .

"Quit Fast Fashion"

Forgive me if I've posted this one before. I don't think I have but there's a weird feeling in my gut. JK

It's a difficult task—especially if you're poor or fat—but more sustainably made clothes should be made available for EVERY BODY.

"Fatboy"

Hot. JK

When I tried to Google the words on the sticker, I instead came across this interesting looking floor cushion and now...I want one?

"I Don't Want to Be Here"

I mean, same. JK

You can get one of these bad boys by DXP here



"Bleeding Assholes"

Uhhhhhhh, not at all? JK

I've been sitting on this one for a long time. I didn't know how to feel about it at the time and I still don't know how to feel about it now.

"Man with Cap"

Just hanging out. JK

This man's expression—tired, dazed, not really here—on this starheadboy sticker is how I feel all the time!

"Feminism Is for Everybody"

Spotted on the Hill JK

Ya hearrrrrrrrrd?