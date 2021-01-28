EverOut is The Stranger's new website devoted to things to do in Seattle and across the Pacific Northwest. It has all the same things you're used to seeing from Stranger EverOut and Stranger Things To Do, just in a new spot!
For the latest installment of our "Tell Us Something Good" local celebrity interview series, we talked to writer, interdisciplinary artist, archivist, educator, and one-time Seattle Civic Poet Anastacia-Reneé—whose new exhibition, (Don’t be Absurd) Alice in Parts, opens January 30 at the Frye—about how she's been staying entertained in Seattle during quarantine. Read on for favorite local spots (like Pam's Kitchen) and the media she's been digging lately (like The Selected Works of Audre Lorde).
What are your favorite restaurants for takeout or outdoor dining right now?
I really love to cook, but when I don't cook or I am not eating Naa Akua's delicious food, I like Pam's Kitchen, Taste of the Caribbean, Island Soul, and a host of other POC restaurants.