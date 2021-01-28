EverOut is The Stranger's new website devoted to things to do in Seattle and across the Pacific Northwest. It has all the same things you're used to seeing from Stranger EverOut and Stranger Things To Do, just in a new spot!
This week, the big movie news is the Sundance Film Festival, which is partnering with Northwest Film Forum for its virtual Seattle debut and for which we've outlined our selections here. But aside from that, there are lots of other noteworthy films that are newly available to stream this weekend, like Russia's 2021 Oscar submission, Dear Comrades!, and The Little Things with Denzel Washington, Rami Malek, and Jared Leto (which is also playing at the Blue Fox Drive-In in Oak Harbor, along with the seasonally appropriate Groundhog Day). Plus, Dan Savage's porn film festival HUMP! starts this weekend—and if you get inspired to make your own movie, don't forget that its sister festival, the stoner-centric SPLIFF, is accepting submissions through March 5!
Streaming: Local Connection
Atlantis
Ukraine's official 2021 Oscar submission is set in the not-so-distant year of 2025, centering a romance between a PTSD-suffering veteran and a woman tasked with collecting the dead in a dystopian steel factory town.
SIFF
Starting Friday