If you're out of ideas for ways to stay entertained in these activity-restricted times, read on for our latest batch of suggestions, from the Fremont Soupocalypse to new January book releases to check out (including the late Cicely Tyson's memoir), and from places to get movie theater snacks to accompany your Sundance Film Festival viewing to spots to visit on National Croissant Day (like the ferry-worthy Saboteur in Bremerton). For even more options, read our guides to the best online events this week and the best movies to watch this week.
FOOD & DRINK
Attend Fremont Soupocalypse. There's nothing like a steaming bowl of something hot, brothy, and restorative to bolster your spirits and ward off the chill of winter. Luckily, Fremont restaurants have risen to the occasion with a new "neighborhood winter soup walk" called Fremont Soupocalypse, allowing diners to safely get their soup fix and support local businesses during their slowest months of the year to boot. Simply amble through the neighborhood and enjoy dine-in and takeout specials like Creole crawfish gumbo from Mischief on Canal, seafood bisque with an andouille corn dog from Triangle Spirits, vegan Indian soups from Meesha, and more. You'll collect a stamp on your passport for each soup destination—if you collect four or more, you'll be entered for a chance to win a prize basket that includes a free tasting for two at Fremont Mischief Distillery, shot glasses, a bandanna from Triangle Spirits, cacao bitters from The Barrel Thief, and a $10 gift card to Shawn O’Donnell’s. The event runs through Sunday, January 31.