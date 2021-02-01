EverOut is The Stranger's new website devoted to things to do in Seattle and across the Pacific Northwest. It has all the same things you're used to seeing from Stranger EverOut and Stranger Things To Do, just in a new spot!
You made it to February! Congrats. If your quarantine routine is getting stale, see below for our picks for virtual events this week, from CHOP SHOP's Bodies of Work Dance Film Festival to Annex Theatre's "decide-thine-personal-disaster-style comedy" Vampires of the Neverwood, and from a Hugo House Word Works lecture with fiction writer Lauren Groff to a live cooking demo with local chefs as part of Soul of Seattle. Plus, check out our StreamLocal events hub, and stay tuned for a roundup of the best socially distanced things to do this weekend.
MONDAY
GEEK
Lego Harry Potter and The Transgender Witch!
Tune in every Monday on YouTube for new episodes of this Harry Potter spinoff that not-so-subtly sticks it to J.K. Rowling's transphobic tweets. Its protagonist, Quincy Blueburger, is an 11-year-old muggle who is also a Lego. After getting her window smashed by the franchise's proverbial owl baring an admission letter, she heads to Hogwarts to discover that she is the school's first transgender student. The Bay Area Rainbow Symphony provides the score, and the organizers at Kent's Theatre Battery would like you to know that this parody is "not affiliated with JK Rowling, Warner Brothers, or LEGO."