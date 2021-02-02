A Real-Talk Conversation With the Fictional Owner of Kim's Convenience and an X-Wing Fighter Pilot on The Mandalorian

"This is a sneak attack!" The Mandalorian, Disney

This Thursday, February 4, TEDxToronto kicks off the winter section of its virtual lecture series, Uncharted, with a presentation by none other than Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, the star of the Canadian hit TV show Kim's Convenience . This sitcom, which is set in the multicultural heart of Toronto, has supplied me with two things during the very long pandemic: much-needed laughter, and a way to visit a country I often visit when its borders are not closed due to a virus that the US keeps refusing to control. (I wrote all about that not too long ago. ).

Lee also appeared in two episodes of the second season of the best thing to happen in the Star Wars universe since J. J. Abrams's Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Jon Favreau's The Mandalorian.

At the end of last month, the people at TED Talks offered me the opportunity to interview one of my few TV heroes, Appa (the character Paul plays in Kim's Convenience), for a good 30 minutes. Soon after jumping on this opportunity, Paul and I met on Zoom. As our conversation went here and there, I never failed to hide how happy I was to be so close to him (virtually), so close to three things I love: Good comedy, Canada, and Star Wars. All I ask of those who watch our Zoom talk is that they offer my irrepressible giddiness their forgiveness.

