New Savage Lovecast: With Comedian London Hughes

Sure, sure. He's a good boyfriend... during a pandemic. But when the COVID glasses come off, will he still be right for her?

After 20 years of marriage, a woman finally understands that she is asexual. She wants nothing of sex, whatsoever. She would love for her husband to get laid outside of their relationship, but he's an introvert, and not inclined to open their marriage. And if he found a woman to have sex with, would he leave her?

On the Magnum, degenerate homosexual Dan Savage teaches potty-mouthed comedian London Hughes all about anal sex! And, they discover that they share a super-power. Listen in.

Finally, what is the purpose of using a cock ring around the scrotum? After you listen to this show, you will know the answer.

