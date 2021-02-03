EverOut is The Stranger's new website devoted to things to do in Seattle and across the Pacific Northwest. It has all the same things you're used to seeing from Stranger EverOut and Stranger Things To Do, just in a new spot!
February may be the shortest month of the year, but it also happens to be one of the most eventful, even in the era of COVID. From Valentine's Day to Black History Month to the Lunar New Year to the Super Bowl, the days ahead are full of virtual and social distancing-friendly happenings to soothe your dead-winter doldrums. We've compiled the biggest ones below, from the reopening of the Museum of Pop Culture to the Pacific Northwest Ballet's pre-recorded production of Roméo et Juliette, from A Night at the Opera: Celebrating Black Voices to a Hugo Literary Series kickoff reading with Ottessa Moshfegh, Leni Zumas, and Laura Da’, and from the Lunar New Year Food Walk in the C-ID to Li'l Woody's Burger Month. For even more options, you can always check out our complete streaming, in-person, or on-demand calendars.
BLACK HISTORY MONTH
A Night at the Opera: Celebrating Black Voices
Together with Seattle Opera, the Northwest African American Museum presents a live drive-in event boasting a range of stylings from contemporary Black singers, including tenor Frederick Ballentine (who took on the role of Charlie Parker in the Seattle Opera production of Charlie Parker's Yardbird), bass-baritone Damien Geter, soprano Jasmine Habersham, and baritone Jorell Williams.
Museum of Flight, Tukwila (Sat Feb 13)