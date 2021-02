Seattle Sticker Patrol: Seek Within

"Stay Outside, Seek Within"

Spotted on Capitol Hill. JK

"The Other 98%"

Very specific. JK

"If It Ain't Broke..."

Yes. JK

"Dérive"

I got close because I thought it said desire! JK

ONE OF THE BASIC situationist practices is the dérive [literally: “drifting”], a technique of rapid passage through varied ambiances. Dérives involve playful-constructive behavior and awareness of psychogeographical effects, and are thus quite different from the classic notions of journey or stroll. In a dérive one or more persons during a certain period drop their relations, their work and leisure activities, and all their other usual motives for movement and action, and let themselves be drawn by the attractions of the terrain and the encounters they find there. Chance is a less important factor in this activity than one might think: from a dérive point of view cities have psychogeographical contours, with constant currents, fixed points and vortexes that strongly discourage entry into or exit from certain zones.

"Never Leave Me Alone"

Me JK

"Trans for Trance"

I've spotted a variation of this one before. JK

"Community Watch Area"

For a second, I thought this was real. JK

"Crying"

Spotted this one on a sad walk. JK

"Black Lives Matter"

Don't you forget it. JK

"You Have Made Us For Yourself"

Sorry this is a little blurry. JK

When I first snapped this, I thought it made a lot of sense and was referring to the pandemic, but the more I look at it, the more I'm a little confused. Is it telling me that I should stay outside if I want to see people? Or that I should be out in nature? Looking into the company that makes these stickers , it's definitely about going outside, lol.And what's fucked up is that I live alone.This reminds me of a roommate I had once who created trouble seemingly on purpose while she was moving out simply because she "never left a house on good terms." If it ain't broke, don't wreck it!Maybe "dérive" is better. Here's what it means via situationist international online Big Celestial Body vibes.I wrote about this one several months ago, but I loved the addition of "And I'm in love with the DJ" because I always am!You're put on notice!I've noticed a lot of eyes stickers around the neighborhood recently.Happy Black History Month :)A little Saint Augustine to end your morning with. But let's actually end it with Augustine by way of Blood Orange: