When I first snapped this, I thought it made a lot of sense and was referring to the pandemic, but the more I look at it, the more I'm a little confused. Is it telling me that I should stay outside if I want to see people? Or that I should be out in nature? Looking into the company that makes these stickers, it's definitely about going outside, lol.
"The Other 98%"
Very specific. JK
And what's fucked up is that I live alone.
"If It Ain't Broke..."
Yes. JK
This reminds me of a roommate I had once who created trouble seemingly on purpose while she was moving out simply because she "never left a house on good terms." If it ain't broke, don't wreck it!
ONE OF THE BASIC situationist practices is the dérive [literally: “drifting”], a technique of rapid passage through varied ambiances. Dérives involve playful-constructive behavior and awareness of psychogeographical effects, and are thus quite different from the classic notions of journey or stroll.
In a dérive one or more persons during a certain period drop their relations, their work and leisure activities, and all their other usual motives for movement and action, and let themselves be drawn by the attractions of the terrain and the encounters they find there. Chance is a less important factor in this activity than one might think: from a dérive point of view cities have psychogeographical contours, with constant currents, fixed points and vortexes that strongly discourage entry into or exit from certain zones.
"Never Leave Me Alone"
MeJK
Big Celestial Body vibes.
"Trans for Trance"
I've spotted a variation of this one before. JK
I wrote about this one several months ago, but I loved the addition of "And I'm in love with the DJ" because I always am!
"Community Watch Area"
For a second, I thought this was real. JK
You're put on notice!
"Crying"
Spotted this one on a sad walk.JK
I've noticed a lot of eyes stickers around the neighborhood recently.
"Black Lives Matter"
Don't you forget it.JK
Happy Black History Month :)
"You Have Made Us For Yourself"
Sorry this is a little blurry. JK
A little Saint Augustine to end your morning with. But let's actually end it with Augustine by way of Blood Orange:
Jasmyne Keimig is a staff writer at The Stranger, covering visual arts, music, film, queer stuff, stickers, and culture. She also writes half of Unstreamable, a weekly column about films you can’t find on major streaming services. She cries easily at movies.
