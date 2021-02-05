EverOut is The Stranger's new website devoted to things to do in Seattle and across the Pacific Northwest. It has all the same things you're used to seeing from Stranger EverOut and Stranger Things To Do, just in a new spot!
Our latest batch of suggestions for pandemic-safe weekend activities caters to beer-drinkers, gift-givers, punk-rock enthusiasts, art nerds, and everyone in between. See all our picks below, from places to get Super Bowl takeout to Valentine's Day card and gift ideas from local businesses, and from places that have reopened for dine-in service (if you're up for it) to cozy patios like King's Hardware (if, understandably, you're not). For even more options, read our guides to the best online events this week, the best movies to watch this week, and the best things to do all month long.
FOOD & DRINK
Try limited indoor dining (or not?). Indoor dining is back on the menu, and many bars and restaurants, such as Unicorn, Champagne Diner, Eden Hill, San Fermo, Casco Antiguo, and Mr. West, have cautiously reopened limited indoor seating at 25% capacity. The decision to continue with indoor dining is decidedly controversial—according to Eater Seattle’s poll, 70% of respondents don’t want to dine indoors at all, and some of Seattle's most well-known chefs, like Addo’s Eric Rivera and Kamonegi’s Mutsuko Soma, have been vocal about opposing the decision. Charles Mudede has more on the subject. If you're looking for an unconventional solution, the Great Wheel is now serving fancy four-course meals within its gondolas, which seat four, or you can play it safe(r) and: