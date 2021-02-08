Hey Lovebirds! Submit Your Stranger Reader Valentines... NOW!

CALLING ALL LOVE BIRDS! You know, COVID may ruin a lot of things—but we'll be DAMNED if we let it ruin Valentine's Day!

It's time once again for the most romance-y season of all, and The Stranger is continuing its annual tradition of publishing YOUR valentines to your shmoopy-woopy... FOR FREE.

We may not be printing a physical newspaper right now, but the good news is that we'll be able to fit an INFINITE amount of your valentines online at thestranger.com!

And it's SO EASY (and thoughtful!) to send your sweet-pea a love note for the entire world to see:

• First go to The Stranger's Valentine submission page here!

• Compose a 150-character love note designed to moisten and/or engorge the nethers of the one (or ones!) you love. (No mean stuff, spam, or gibberish, please!)

• If you like, we'll also send your beloved an email to let them know they've received an online valentine! Just enter their email in the appropriate box. (And while you're expressing your love, if you don't mind, you can help support The Stranger by making a $5 contribution to help keep us going during the pandemic. No pressure, of course. But you DO love us, right?)

• Hit "SUBMIT" and your valentine will pop up in our easily searchable database that's also on this page!

• Pssst. On a similar topic: Looking for something sexy and fun to do with your romance pal on Valentine's Day? How about watching the insanely sexy HUMP! Film Fest in the privacy of your own boudoir? Get those tickets here, hot stuff!

So what are you waiting for? Submit your FREE Stranger Reader Valentines now through February 17—thereby securing the love of your loved-one... FOREVER!