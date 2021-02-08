EverOut is The Stranger's new website devoted to things to do in Seattle and across the Pacific Northwest. It has all the same things you're used to seeing from Stranger EverOut and Stranger Things To Do, just in a new spot!
Valentine's Day is this Sunday, but that's not the only thing happening this week. Read on for our latest roundup of picks for ways to stay entertained at home, from the Northwest Film Forum's Solar Utopias to a Hugo Literary Series kickoff with Ottessa Moshfegh, Leni Zumas, and Laura Da’, and from Jinkx Monsoon's Leave Loathe Lie to Dael Orlandersmith's one-act solo show Until the Flood. Plus, check out our StreamLocal events hub, and stay tuned for a roundup of the best socially distanced things to do this weekend.
MONDAY
FILM
Collide-O-Scope: Cheap Thrills
The trippy video series Collide-O-Scope will provide a much-needed jolt to your Monday routine with a trove of recently unearthed treasures.