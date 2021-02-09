Stranger readers are slogging away and writing valentines to each other. Here are five Reader Valentines that caught our eyeballs:
WenatcheePookieBear:
We met on 12/31/20, and everyday since made you my honey. A pandemic and the pass can’t keep us apart, but far enough I don’t have to smell you fart.
ATTN: MR BEAR:
All I'm thinking about as I write this valentine are your bass playin' fingers. ;) I love you and your hands very much. Love, UR Bun 4eva
Stranger ad 1998:
My Bug, thank goodness I answered your ad. Now we're married 20 years and I feel grateful for you everyday. How are we so lucky? Not luck, skill. LYL
IT'S BEEN AWHILE:
Hey sugar, it's been 10+ years and it's still the best! You're the one I want to spend quarantine & always with. My cool boobs love your cute butts.
Dear Captain Obvious:
On the bright side of things, we got another year near each other. Let's keep walking and talking. Peace and Love, El Presidente
