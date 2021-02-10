Cornish Cuts Two Majors, Moves Dance and Music Programs Out of Kerry Hall

Things are looking rough down at Cornish. Kelly O

In the first week of September, we profiled five Cornish College of the Arts students during their first week back at school. We heard stories of masked dance rehearsals Zoom callbacks , and witnessed one of the saddest rehearsal spaces at a college dedicated to the arts. Overall, it was a worrying glimpse into an arts school trying to figure its way through the pandemic.

Then last week, Cornish announced sweeping changes to their curriculum and campus structure.

Effective immediately, the school will no longer accept applications for their Performance Production and Interior Architecture Bachelor of Fine Arts programs. The school cited low enrollment that made it "not sustainable to continue these artistic disciplines as standalone majors in the current environment."

In a letter to students, Cornish President Raymond Tymas-Jones promised that those studying Performance Production and Interior Architecture will "be able to complete their degrees and graduate with their selected major."

He also said the school would assess options to "repurpose" these programs, but the majors will be permanently retired as they are. No other programs are getting the boot just yet, but Performance Production and Interior Architecture majors are justifiably upset.

Rebecca, a Performance Production student who participated in our First Week Back series in September, told me that students within her department are "heartbroken" over the development and are "taking the news really hard."

At the beginning of the fall semester, she detailed the state of limbo her studies were in due to the restrictions on in-person performances. Rebecca said she and her department had "no idea" about these changes—which were announced during class time—and emphasized a lack of communication from the Cornish administration.

"Many students couldn’t go to their evening classes or rehearsals because of the mental impact this decision had," she said. "There also was no sign of remorse or apology in the body of the email, and we still have not received any empathy from administration."

Mitch, an Interior Architecture student from our First Week Back series, echoed Rebecca's confusion over the decision, saying that the axing of their majors came as a shock. Mitch valued their major at Cornish because of its immersion in an artistic environment. They believe that cutting Interior Architecture hurts the school in the long run, making it less competitive with similar programs across the country.

"It’s like these big people we never see are making decisions for our academic future. They don’t hear us or interact with us or know what’s going and yet they make these decisions that affect us," they said. "Their role in cutting our program feeds into the death of the arts in Seattle."

One student pointed out that the announcement came just after the add/drop cut-off date for classes, as well as the cut-off for credit transfers to another institution, limiting options for people who are not on board with Cornish's change in plans.

Amelia Rurey, a junior and Interior Architecture senator for the Cornish Student Senate, told me she and the rest of the department felt "blindsided" by the administration's swiftness in removing the two majors, and called their lack of communication "frustrating." Along with concern for the students, Rurey is also worried about faculty, who could potentially see their jobs eliminated along with the majors. She thinks there could be "a lot more loss" as a result of the administration's decisions.

Cornish also announced that they will consolidate all of the school's programs onto their South Lake Union campus, moving the dance and music programs from Capitol Hill's Kerry Hall after the 2021-2022 academic year. On their website, they say leadership will "explore opportunities for Kerry Hall and other college assets as an element of our long-term strategic planning." I've reached out to Cornish for comment and will update when I get their response.

These changes come after Cornish declared a financial emergency and financial exigency in October, partially in response to the 17% decrease in fall enrollment numbers. This decrease is primarily due to the pandemic, though Cornish has struggled with enrollment for a while. At that time, Tymas-Jones told the Seattle Times that the decision to declare financial emergency and exigency was a “necessary next step toward our economic recovery and our transition to a new, more sustainable business model.”