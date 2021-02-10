EverOut is The Stranger's new website devoted to things to do in Seattle and across the Pacific Northwest. It has all the same things you're used to seeing from Stranger EverOut and Stranger Things To Do, just in a new spot!
If you're planning to celebrate Valentine's Day with your sweetheart(s) this possibly snowy weekend but are fresh out of quarantine date-night ideas, turn to local businesses to pack all the fixings of a romantic evening into a box for you. We've rounded up some notable options below, whether you're into dinner and show or DIY crafting. For even more options—including for those celebrating V-Day solo—check out our complete Valentine's Day calendar and our guide to Valentine's Day takeout.
PUZZLES
Bottlehouse
For your dearest roommates and lovers whose ideal evening includes a jigsaw puzzle and fine vino, the Madrona wine shop's curated wine kits are a cute way to show your devotion (and do something together at home). Choose from Rosy Cheeks (with Johan Vineyards' Petillant Naturel Pinot Noir), Be Bold (with Cacique Maravilla's "Chacoli" Pet Nat Rosé), or Disco Queen (with Domaine du Vieil Orme's Gabriel Brut). You can add greeting cards, candles, chocolates, and even a pair of "Gatsby" glasses to any order.
Pickup, delivery, and in-store shopping ($50-$60)