Slog AM: SPD Killed a Person, Snow Is Coming, A Redwall TV Show

SPD responded to a shots fired call last night. LESTER BLACK

: The Seattle Police Department responded to calls of shots fired at 9:15 p.m. on Tuesday. According to police, when they arrived at 23rd Avenue and South Massachusetts Street outside the Northwest African American Museum they heard shots and saw a person "come around the corner of the parking lot and begin firing at them," the Seattle Times reports . Police shot back and killed the person. The cops found two other people with gunshot wounds in the parking lot. It's unclear who shot the people in the parking lot.

At scene of officer involved shooting near Colman Field in the Central District. Not much info but possibly more than one person shot. Multiple casings marked in the street on Massachusetts pic.twitter.com/5GdMBoPCHk

— jseattle (@jseattle) February 10, 2021

Donald Trump's second impeachment trial continues: The House impeachment managers will begin their opening arguments today, which will center on directly linking Trump to the events of the Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6. This will be an uphill battle of trying to convince Republicans to ditch their party lines and actually convict Trump for his actions. As of now, that seems unlikely to happen. The trial is expected to extend into the weekend.

Possible tsunami threat: A 7.5 earthquake struck in the South Pacific off the coasts of Vanuatu and New Caledonia. While the earthquake posed a potential tsunami threat to Washington, we're in the clear and will live another day not being hit by a tsunami. It's the little things.

UK COVID-19 variant is at UW: A University of Washington student is the latest person in Western Washington to come down with the more contagious COVID-19 variant. The student is believed to have recovered and is out of isolation after falling ill in late January. Cases of the variant cropped up last month in counties across Western Washington.

Oil spill in San Francisco Bay: The Chevron refinery was leaking 5 gallons a minute. Around 600 gallons spilled into the bay.



CHEVRON OIL SPILL: State emergency officials say a pipeline containing a mixture of oil and gasoline is leaking 5 gallons a minute into the San Francisco Bay. #oilspill https://t.co/B3osX1POEN pic.twitter.com/pkJ5W90dzM

— ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) February 10, 2021

Seattle and King County open severe weather shelters: Burrrrrito, it's cold outside. To help the houseless through what's expected to be a frigid week, Seattle will open up around 80 additional shelter beds and King County will provide 25 beds.

Snow? The weather soothsayers are pretty confident we'll receive some flakes by Thursday at the earliest. In the meantime, it will be cold.



Alright everyone, let's discuss the active weather pattern for this week. Here are the main areas of focus:



🌨️Lowland Snow

🥶Cold Temperatures & Wind Chill

🌬️Locally Strong Winds pic.twitter.com/XaxcgygOhi

— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) February 10, 2021

The Seattle Weather Blog says we'll be hit with two snowstorms: One on Thursday night and one on Saturday morning. This is now the only thing getting me through the week and I will be crushed if this doesn't happen.

Seattleites want the poke: According to the Seattle Times FYI GUY, 68% of Seattleites are willing to take the COVID-19 vaccine. The only metro area that's more jazzed on the anti-virus juice is San Franciso where 71.5% want the vaccine.

If only that were true nationally:



Oh wow, huge news: The creator of the spectacular and haunting animated miniseries Over the Garden Wall has another project in the works, and it's an animated adaptation of Brian Jacques's Redwall fantasy series about woodland creatures. My brother read all 21 of these books cover to cover, over and over.

This will be the Seattle tree activists' next strategy: Buddhist Clergy in Sri Lanka ordain tree to protect it from Highway Construction

Republicans don't like Biden's nominee for White House budget director: Neera Tanden, the president and CEO of the Center for American Progress, is currently in her first confirmation hearing to become the head of the Office of Management and Budget. The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee is ripping into Tanden for some critical tweets she sent in the past. Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) said he was "concerned" about Tanden's personal attacks. "Just to mention a few of the thousands of negative public statements," Tanden said, "you wrote that Susan Collins is the worst, that Tom Cotton is a fraud, that vampires have more heart than Ted Cruz. You called leader McConnell: Moscow Mitch and Voldemort, and on and on.”

He has a point: An 8-year-old emailed his local NPR station to complain about "All Things Considered." He wrote: "I never hear much about nature or dinosaurs or things like that. Maybe you should call your show Newsy things Considered since I don't get to hear about all the things. Or please talk more about dinosaurs and cool things." I love this crotchety 8-year-old. Soon he's going to be calling up Will Shortz to complain about crossword clues.

Philadelphia's police wants a 5% accountability bonus: They want the boost as compensation for wearing body cameras.

Anyone want to start a radio station with me? The FCC is auctioning off a bunch of frequencies.

I like this: Here is what the weather looks like from space.



A timelapse simulation of seven days of (particularly rough) weather on our living planet, by NASA’s Scientific Visualization Studio. @ferrisjabr pic.twitter.com/hjRuaKpFrx

— 𝐑𝐨𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐭 𝐌𝐨𝐨𝐫 (@robertmoor_) February 9, 2021

A crossword for your Wednesday: Enjoy.