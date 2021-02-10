Jess Stein
"Put on a Happy Face"
;___; JK
"The Last Thing..."
Ummmm... JK
Ok, ok. These meme-stickers are sort of driving me up the wall, but how could I not stop and take a picture of this one!?!??!? Vaccinate your children, people!
"Yin Yang Heart"
Live picture of my heart. JK
Posting this since it reminds me of a set of nails I have saved in my Instagram favorites:
"We the Future"
A lovely sticker! JK
Spotted this sticky of disability activist and lawyer Lydia X. Z. Brown
near Cal Anderson!
"Positive Mental Attitude"
Do you have it? JK
I don't!
"Your Heart..."
Spent a large part of my morning trying to decipher this. JK
I'm pretty sure this reads, "Your Heart's a Muscle and That's All," which is wonderfully simple and a bit nihilistic!
"We Fuck, Eat 12 Bacon"
Seeing lots of these. JK
Normally I don't like posting stickers that I can't make heads or tails of, but I've seen this one pop up a lot all over Capitol Hill. Can anyone give me more information about it?
"We Watch Cops on This Block"
Ok, it's literally a print-out but it made me stop. JK
Someone should make a sticker version of this sign.
"Person on Ladder"
I always avoid walking under ladders. JK
I've spotted a similar version
of this one before, but not with a cityscape!
"No Antifas Allowed"
The rain sort of ruined this one. JK
Posted out of nostalgia for the era in which I used to watch a lot of Family Guy
...R.I.P. to that Jasmyne.
