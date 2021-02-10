sticker_patrol_header.jpg
Jess Stein
"Put on a Happy Face"
;___;
;___; JK
The most important part of the day. Brought to us by subSPACE.

Sponsored
Think WEED be good together? So do we! Join Uncle Ike's Loyalty Program to SAVE UP TO 55% EVERYDAY!
Text IKES to 800-919-1111 for DAILY DEALS and start saving TODAY!

"The Last Thing..."
Ummmm...
Ummmm... JK
Ok, ok. These meme-stickers are sort of driving me up the wall, but how could I not stop and take a picture of this one!?!??!? Vaccinate your children, people!

"Yin Yang Heart"
Live picture of my heart.
Live picture of my heart. JK
Posting this since it reminds me of a set of nails I have saved in my Instagram favorites:

"We the Future"
A lovely sticker!
A lovely sticker! JK
Spotted this sticky of disability activist and lawyer Lydia X. Z. Brown near Cal Anderson!

"Positive Mental Attitude"
Do you have it?
Do you have it? JK
I don't!

"Your Heart..."
Spent a large part of my morning trying to decipher this.
Spent a large part of my morning trying to decipher this. JK

I'm pretty sure this reads, "Your Heart's a Muscle and That's All," which is wonderfully simple and a bit nihilistic!

"We Fuck, Eat 12 Bacon"
Seeing lots of these.
Seeing lots of these. JK
Normally I don't like posting stickers that I can't make heads or tails of, but I've seen this one pop up a lot all over Capitol Hill. Can anyone give me more information about it?

"We Watch Cops on This Block"
Ok, its literally a print out but it made me stop.
Ok, it's literally a print-out but it made me stop. JK
Someone should make a sticker version of this sign.

"Person on Ladder"
I always avoid walking under ladders.
I always avoid walking under ladders. JK
I've spotted a similar version of this one before, but not with a cityscape!

"No Antifas Allowed"
The rain sort of ruined this one.
The rain sort of ruined this one. JK
Posted out of nostalgia for the era in which I used to watch a lot of Family Guy...R.I.P. to that Jasmyne.

As always, if any of these stickers belong to you, please e-mail me at jkeimig@thestranger.com.