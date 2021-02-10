Seattle Sticker Patrol: Put on a Happy Face

Jess Stein

"Put on a Happy Face"

;___; JK

The most important part of the day. Brought to us by subSPACE

"The Last Thing..."

Ummmm... JK

Ok, ok. These meme-stickers are sort of driving me up the wall, but how could I not stop and take a picture of this one!?!??!? Vaccinate your children, people!

"Yin Yang Heart"

Live picture of my heart. JK

Posting this since it reminds me of a set of nails I have saved in my Instagram favorites:

"We the Future"

A lovely sticker! JK

Spotted this sticky of disability activist and lawyer Lydia X. Z. Brown near Cal Anderson!

"Positive Mental Attitude"

Do you have it? JK

I don't!

"Your Heart..."

Spent a large part of my morning trying to decipher this. JK

I'm pretty sure this reads, "Your Heart's a Muscle and That's All," which is wonderfully simple and a bit nihilistic!

"We Fuck, Eat 12 Bacon"

Seeing lots of these. JK

Normally I don't like posting stickers that I can't make heads or tails of, but I've seen this one pop up a lot all over Capitol Hill. Can anyone give me more information about it?

"We Watch Cops on This Block"

Ok, it's literally a print-out but it made me stop. JK

Someone should make a sticker version of this sign.

"Person on Ladder"

I always avoid walking under ladders. JK

I've spotted a similar version of this one before, but not with a cityscape!

"No Antifas Allowed"

The rain sort of ruined this one. JK

Posted out of nostalgia for the era in which I used to watch a lot of Family Guy...R.I.P. to that Jasmyne.