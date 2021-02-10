Stranger readers are slogging away and writing valentines to each other. Here are five more Reader Valentines that caught our eyeballs:
31 and Counting
A successful marriage requires falling in love many times, always with the same person. I'm still counting. Happy Valentine's Day <3 Mike
ATTN Beagle:
You make my tail wag in more ways than one. I love romping with you through the woods...and in the bedroom ;) Woof woof! Love Pug
I am still yours
Michael, I know circumstances are impossible for both of us. I just want you to know that I'd take that hit for you anytime. Stephen
Biggest Monkey
Thanks for reminding me that we’re just electric steaks flying through space on a water rock so we might as well be silly and authentic. Ur it 4 me <3
Support The Stranger
Dear Adam—
You take all the hot water, I learn to like cold showers. You play video games, I coach you to win. You want back scratches, I'm ready for you. Love—
It's SO EASY (and thoughtful!) to send your sweet-ass-pea a love note for the entire world to see. Click here to read how.