In addition to the films shortlisted for the 2021 Oscars, promising new releases pick up speed here in town this week with Shaka King's Sundance submission Judas and the Black Messiah and Lee Isaac Chung's Minari hitting local virtual cinemas and local in-person theaters. We've rounded up the details below, along with other options, like the short film collection Our Right to Gaze: Black Film Identities, and nationally streaming picks, like the Silence of the Lambs spinoff Clarice on CBS. Plus, Dan Savage's porn film festival HUMP! continues this weekend—and if you get inspired to make your own movie, don't forget that its sister festival, the stoner-centric SPLIFF, is accepting submissions through March 5!
Streaming: Local Connection
Black Girl
Senegalese director (and novelist) Ousmane Sembène's debut 1966 film adapts the story of a young Senegalese woman who moves to France to work for a wealthy white couple and soon begins to experience life in their small apartment as a kind of prison.
Grand Illusion
Starting Friday