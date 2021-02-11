Stranger readers are slogging away and writing valentines to each other. Here are five more Reader Valentines that caught our eyeballs:
To The Willow Walker
I'm currently typing this between sneezes. Thank you for putting up with them and with everything else. Please sing TSwift loud and often. Love, Poku
To My Pandemic Bunny
I said at the start there's nobody I'd rather be in lockdown with! And I still feel exactly the same way! Thank you for being my pandemic bunny!!!
Elves do it better
My beautiful darlings, I look forward to getting all striped up & romping North Pole-style once again... is 2021 our year? Desperately Seeking Santa!
My darling hedgehog
It is not words could pay you what I owe.
Happy V Day, Son
"Men are what their mothers made them." ~ Ralph Waldo Emerson....you're a badass bitch that I'm proud to call son! Happy Valentine's' Day!
