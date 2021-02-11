Its time once again for the most romance-y season of all, and The Stranger is continuing its annual tradition of publishing YOUR valentines to your shmoopy-woopy... FOR FREE.
It's time once again for the most romance-y season of all, and The Stranger is continuing its annual tradition of publishing YOUR valentines to your shmoopy-woopy... FOR FREE.

Stranger readers are slogging away and writing valentines to each other. Here are five more Reader Valentines that caught our eyeballs:

Sponsored
Think WEED be good together? So do we! Join Uncle Ike's Loyalty Program to SAVE UP TO 55% EVERYDAY!
Text IKES to 800-919-1111 for DAILY DEALS and start saving TODAY!

To The Willow Walker
I'm currently typing this between sneezes. Thank you for putting up with them and with everything else. Please sing TSwift loud and often. Love, Poku

To My Pandemic Bunny
I said at the start there's nobody I'd rather be in lockdown with! And I still feel exactly the same way! Thank you for being my pandemic bunny!!!

Elves do it better
My beautiful darlings, I look forward to getting all striped up & romping North Pole-style once again... is 2021 our year? Desperately Seeking Santa!

My darling hedgehog
It is not words could pay you what I owe.

Support The Stranger

Happy V Day, Son
"Men are what their mothers made them." ~ Ralph Waldo Emerson....you're a badass bitch that I'm proud to call son! Happy Valentine's' Day!

It's SO EASY (and thoughtful!) to send your sweet-ass-pea a love note for the entire world to see. Click here to read how.