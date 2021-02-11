Take a Break and Read a Fucking Poem: "Epistemic Love Poem" by Jaswinder Bolina

" I won’t call you bunny or sweetheart / or pumpkin now I know you are my wild earthquake." KATI LACKER

Yesterday's poem from Heather McHugh wrestled with the paradox of two independent and fundamentally alone people tying the knot. Today's poem takes the idea that love makes you "crazy" and then just fucking straps two rocket launchers onto its sides and jettisons off into the moon, which it explodes, leaving a bright, heart-shaped cloud in the night sky forever.

You can find the poem over at Copper Nickel, and also in his collection of poetry, The 44th of July.

• First off, full disclosure: Bolina is a friend of mine, and by "a friend of mine" I mean just yesterday we spent a couple hours over Zoom talking about politics and the lack of a serious contemporary literary investigation of the scatological. My bias here is naked and unafraid, but I remain confident in the quality of this poem.

• The word "epistemic" in the title means "knowledge." People who study epistemology study how we know what we know, or where our knowledge systems come from. At the risk of being reductive, Bolina's speaker takes literally the notion that falling in love with someone reduces his entire world to just that person. But rather than mourn or feel ashamed about how small his world has become, he celebrates how much of the world is contained within this person. This person means the world to him, and he means it!

• First, in a bit of a funny-sad joke on the presence/absence paradox, the speaker acknowledges all the pain and suffering going on in the world while at the same time admitting that the love he feels for this person is so great that he has no access to the outside world, which is full of pain and tragedy.

In Crimea now the larks might be muzzled by artillery

and crap weather, how should I know? In Haifa now

the guns must be running, I have no idea. In Kobani,

a boy is waxing a Kalashnikov. A boy is waning

in a blood puddle, I don’t know. I’m not in Missouri.

I’m not in Humboldt Park or Harlem. I’m here with you,

wrought simple and plain happy.

• Though no formal metrical pattern governs the poem, the poet is still putting music to work. Hear how all those "h"-sounds connect those separate neighborhoods together in a poem, suggesting that one entity really can contain the whole world.

• The speaker pretty much continues in this mode, showing just how much of the world, both real and imagined, this person contains. Hard not to stand up and just start clapping when you read these lines:

If it isn’t written by you, I won’t read it. If it isn’t about you,

I won’t know it, and I won’t call you bunny or sweetheart

or pumpkin now I know you are my wild earthquake,

my ontological kazoo, my dizzy robin of ghost feathers,

your voice is a brontosaur. It’s bigger than everything.

• In the last section of the poem, the speaker references and humorously one-ups both Eliot's "The Love Song of J. Alfred Prufrock" and Keats's "Ode on a Grecian Urn." Rather than not daring to eat a peach, he does dare to eat a peach, he does dare to disturb the universe, because after all, his partner is the universe. And if it turns out that all of the world is "a false front or a figment / of a dog’s eye in another universe," then it doesn't matter. "I don’t need to know now / I know you I don’t know and I don’t need know." Rather than oppress the reader with the feeling that you must understand that beauty and truth are one, and if you don't get that or have any questions then you're not truly understanding life, here Bolina's speaker is arguing that love unlocks all those mysteries life and allows us to sit with them happily.