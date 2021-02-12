EverOut is The Stranger's new website devoted to things to do in Seattle and across the Pacific Northwest. It has all the same things you're used to seeing from Stranger EverOut and Stranger Things To Do, just in a new spot!
The proverbial tumbleweeds of mid-winter have cleared to make way for what's shaping up to be an eventful weekend here in town (COVID restrictions still in place, of course). With the Lunar New Year on Friday, Valentine's Day on Sunday, the continuation of Black History Month, and snow in the forecast, you might find yourself in the unique position of deciding between multiple activities (!). To help you through, we're back with another roundup of suggestions, from date ideas (like a live Valentine's Day Comedy Show at Peddler Brewing) to last-minute shopping tips (like the candle and macaron bundle at Elm Candle Bar), from places to celebrate the Lunar New Year (like Lucky Envelope Brewing) to newly reopened venues (like the Frye Art Museum), and from A Night at the Opera: Celebrating Black Voices to a Mardi Gras Pop-Up with Cajun food truck Where Ya At Matt. For even more options, read our guides to the best online events this week, the best movies to watch this week, and the best things to do all month long.
VALENTINE'S DAY: DATES
Get a two-player board game. Whether or not you and your partner are known to throw down in a crowded game of Catan, cozying up for a little friendly competition one-on-one is an excellent course of action for a snowy, pandemic-era Valentine's Day. To avoid the headache of modifying the rules of your favorite big-group game, head to a local shop to pick up a new one meant just for two.