Slog PM: Trump's Lawyers' Weak Defense, SPD Arrests Suspect for Harassing Council Member, Send Us Your Birds

Trump lawyers Bruce Castor and Michael van der Veen probably talking about how they could honestly just go home cause the Republicans will vote to acquit anyway. Pool / Getty Images

“Show me anytime that the result was our supporters pulled someone out of the crowd, beat the living crap out of them, and then we said: ‘That’s great. Good for you. You’re a patriot,’” Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware said after watching the video.

: Was a supercut of Democrats using the word "fight" or making references to fighting in political speeches spliced together over weird, dramatic music. The point, I guess, was to show that lots of people tell their bases to "fight like hell," as Trump said before the Jan. 6 rally turned violent. Many people in the chamber laughed during the presentation. Some Democrats were heated. From the New York Times

A “preposterous and monstrous lie”: Trump's defense clung to the defense that this whole impeachment and the allegations against Trump were a big ol' lie. Trump? Incite violence during his presidency? Pshhhh. He would never! That was the crux of the lawyers' argument. They only used three of their allotted 16 hours. That's how confident they feel about the spineless Republicans who likely won't vote to convict. The team also said that the defense was so short so that lawyer David Schoen could be present for the question and answer phase before he had to dip out to observe the Sabbath.

The question and answer session: Politics is weird. So, the way this works is anyone submits a question and then each party has up to 5 minutes to respond, but if both parties need to respond the 5 minutes is divided. The most interesting questions came from Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah. From CNN:

Collins and Murkowski jointly asked Trump's legal team to describe when Trump learned of the riots and the actions he took. They asked the lawyers to be as specific as possible, but Trump lawyer Michael van der Veen only said that Trump tweeted at 2:38 p.m. before launching into an attack against the House Democrats for lack of due process.

And that's a wrap: The Senate will reconvene tomorrow at 7 a.m. PT. A final vote to convict or acquit could come by 12 p.m. PT.

SPD arrests a Seattle Fire Department employee in threat investigation: A 42-year-old SFD employee was arrested today in connection to threats made to a Seattle City Council member. The employee was booked into King County Jail on harassment, identity theft, and computer trespass charges. While the SPD report doesn't specify, this is likely the investigation SPD started after Councilmember Kshama Sawant reported she had received threatening emails from a city employee last month.

King County Sheriff fires "All Lives Splatter" detective: Over the summer, Detective Michael Brown made multiple Facebook posts joking about violence against Black Lives Matter protesters, as PubliCola reported. One of these posts included a sticker of a car driving into a group of stick figures with "All Lives Splatter" written above the scene. Brown also wrote, “I see a couple of people got infected with Covid-19 from the hood of a car on I-5 last night," referring to the July night where a car struck two protesters on I-5, killing one. King County Sheriff Mitzi Johanknecht said Brown's firing was due to his “extreme indifference to life and racial equity.”

It's the Great Backyard Bird Count this weekend:



Hi, birdie. Kevin

This image comes from Kevin, our distribution guy, who loves birding. This is one of his "Junco buddies." Kevin would like us to remind you that it's the Great Backyard Bird Count this weekend. If you take some pics of your birds, we'd like to see them

Iowa bill wants hunting to be more accessible: If passed, House Study Bill 196 would allow non-ambulatory Iowans to hunt on their motorized scooters.

People are overmilking the psychedelic toads: The Sonoran Desert toad secretes 5-MeO-DMT, a psychedelic compound that can get you high. Scientists are concerned people are milking the trip juice out of the toads too much and that it will wipe out the species. Quit it. Go take some shrooms like everyone else.

In entertainment news: Phoebe Waller-Bridge of Fleabag acclaim and Donald Glover of Atlanta are teaming up to produce a Mr. & Mrs. Smith series for Amazon, you know, the movie where Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie hit it off?

Evacuations near Boeing Field: Georgetown residents evacuated on Friday afternoon after a commercial building near Boeing Field experienced a "major gas leak."

True love: Tennessee man leaves $5 million to dog in his will: 'She’s a good girl'

Snow, snow, snow: It's comiiiiing.



This is how much snow we're going to get: You can figure out what those graphs mean. I will pay attention to all the pictures people will post on Twitter of rulers in their yards. Teamwork.

