What a dream this weekend was — a fluffy white playground of a city for two days, with an extra excuse for making out and eating chocolate thrown in on Sunday. It’s all melting away now (the snow, that is—hopefully not the chocolate) like a cozy memory dissolving in the wakeful rain of yet another Monday, but we’ll always have the photos to confirm that the weekend’s fluffy trance was real.
On that topic, thank you to everyone who tweeted lovely photos of their snowy adventures at me. (Especially the various snow-genitals.) What an absolute joy to see all the ways in which everyone made the most of our temporary ice world — your ski journeys, your sculptures, your tromping dogs with knit sweaters and stubby legs were as a much a part of the magic as the weather. Read on to see how your neighbors kept busy this weekend, starting with this cat with an ass that won't quit:
Sculpted some snow booty on this unsuspecting snowcat yesterday 🍑 pic.twitter.com/1cGxTgC7TV
— nini (ง ᐕ) ง (@petitefrites12) February 15, 2021
Scenes from Lake City pic.twitter.com/si7aQ1zmLT
— Seung Lee (@Lagomorpho) February 14, 2021
pic.twitter.com/p2OgaKGfBC
— Lina Baker (@TheLinaBee) February 15, 2021
Beacon Hill, Seattle! pic.twitter.com/ft06Yz6cwj
— MobileBabe (@Mobilebabe) February 14, 2021
pic.twitter.com/Bb1n8hGSgI
— William Herold (@willigula) February 14, 2021
pic.twitter.com/GEiteBXjhR
— Emily Grossman (@LilTrouble) February 14, 2021
West Seattle snowmen know three still need to mask up pic.twitter.com/sGQdn6oj5u
— Darcey (@DarceyTanner) February 14, 2021
Our dogs, Penny and Desmond, view near our apartment, and snow cow skull at Cornish College of Arts. pic.twitter.com/Nge00ORxdA
— Ian Charman (@chunky_baby) February 14, 2021
We love getting them cute things! They struggle with tiny legs though! pic.twitter.com/mCkwK6Nr5H
— Ian Charman (@chunky_baby) February 14, 2021
Greetings from Upper Fremont pic.twitter.com/oBExiNfWfN
— Ari Pequeña (@Arianadorsh) February 14, 2021
Greetings from Green Lake pic.twitter.com/ZzyOqGDYUE
— Finch Linden (@finchlinden) February 14, 2021
pic.twitter.com/rFEBylz0Py
— William Herold (@willigula) February 14, 2021
Made this person yesterday with @occamsfrasier at Seattle Center pic.twitter.com/fqQYa5goIH
— Stephen (@metricsTester) February 14, 2021
Spotted in front of Ballard Coffee Works 🥰✊ pic.twitter.com/9Hvu3ksFDu
— ❤️shigure sohma love bot🐶💫 (@hissperia) February 14, 2021
Snowpocalypse ‘21 from the Island of Queen Anne... pic.twitter.com/i2d8nEkmWW
— Phil Brandt (@blackhook) February 15, 2021
pic.twitter.com/Umb31zBeF8
— Spyke Martini (@MackBush7) February 14, 2021