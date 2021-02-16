New Savage Lovecast: The Science of Male Desire

A woman has discovered she has a taste for bisexual dudes. But so many are closeted or don't lead with their bi-ness on apps. How can she root them out?

Dan wades into drama, intrigue, and subterfuge! A gay man's acquaintance has dark designs on a straight man in their life. Should the caller warn his unwitting straight friend? Or stay out of it?

On the Magnum, Dan welcomes Dr. Sarah Hunter Murray to discuss the misperceptions about male sexuality and desire. C'mon! Fellas need to feel like sex objects too...

And, an introverted lass has a bunch of demanding alpha friends. How can she explain to them that sometimes she needs to curl up by the fire?

