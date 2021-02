Seattle Sticker Patrol: Leave Us Alone

The word "beloved" always reminds me of Toni Morrison so I will take this opportunity to embed one of her interviews. I love her big, beautiful spirit and the way she gathered up this interviewer:But I appreciate the spirit.I'm quite sure this is the work of Brandon Vosika As soon as I saw this one, I tried to see if there were others like it in the immediate vicinity, but found none. I like the little figure trapped in plastic. I know Nathalie already posted this tweet in AM, but it's worth a repost:Find other memes on itsanimatedtext I haven't gotten balls-deep into Pokemon, but I want this creature tatted on me.This sticker makes me upset.As in, Amazon has us pussy whipped?I hope your tax refund comes out bigger than you anticipated, that the falafel you make tonight turns out extra delicious, that something unexpected makes you laugh really hard, that a sliver of sun finds you and warms your precious face for a moment or two, that you hear a song that becomes an instant favorite, that someone you care about pulls you close and lets you know how loved you are.