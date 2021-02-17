2020 is finally behind us, but our recovery is just beginning. Reader support has ensured that our dedicated and tenacious team of journalists can continue to bring you important updates as only The Stranger can. Now we're imploring you to help us survive another year. Ensure that we're here to ring in our upcoming 30th anniversary by making a one-time or recurring contribution today.
As soon as I saw this one, I tried to see if there were others like it in the immediate vicinity, but found none. I like the little figure trapped in plastic. I know Nathalie already posted this tweet in AM, but it's worth a repost:
I haven't gotten balls-deep into Pokemon, but I want this creature tatted on me.
"Blow Up"
Genuinely disturbing. JK
This sticker makes me upset.
"Pussy Whipped"
I kind of don't get this one.JK
As in, Amazon has us pussy whipped?
"I Hope Something Good Happens to You Today"
A very joyous (bumper) sticker.JK
I hope your tax refund comes out bigger than you anticipated, that the falafel you make tonight turns out extra delicious, that something unexpected makes you laugh really hard, that a sliver of sun finds you and warms your precious face for a moment or two, that you hear a song that becomes an instant favorite, that someone you care about pulls you close and lets you know how loved you are.
Jasmyne Keimig is a staff writer at The Stranger, covering visual arts, music, film, queer stuff, stickers, and culture. She also writes half of Unstreamable, a weekly column about films you can’t find on major streaming services. She cries easily at movies.
