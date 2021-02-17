sticker_patrol_header.jpg
Jess Stein

"We Came Here to Get Away From You"
Spotted on Broadway and Pike.
Reader, it didn't work.


"Black Lives Are Beloved"
I love this one.
The word "beloved" always reminds me of Toni Morrison so I will take this opportunity to embed one of her interviews. I love her big, beautiful spirit and the way she gathered up this interviewer:

"It's Lit"
It has definitely not been lit.
But I appreciate the spirit.

"I'm Gon Die"
Twist: Youre already dead.
I'm quite sure this is the work of Brandon Vosika.

"Capitalism Causes Climate Chaos"
Spotted on 11th and Pike.
As soon as I saw this one, I tried to see if there were others like it in the immediate vicinity, but found none. I like the little figure trapped in plastic. I know Nathalie already posted this tweet in AM, but it's worth a repost:

"You Were Right"
More meme-stickers.
Find other memes on itsanimatedtext.

"Seel"
What a cutie.
I haven't gotten balls-deep into Pokemon, but I want this creature tatted on me.

"Blow Up"
Genuinely disturbing.
This sticker makes me upset.

"Pussy Whipped"
I kind of dont get this one.
As in, Amazon has us pussy whipped?

"I Hope Something Good Happens to You Today"
A very joyous (bumper) sticker.
I hope your tax refund comes out bigger than you anticipated, that the falafel you make tonight turns out extra delicious, that something unexpected makes you laugh really hard, that a sliver of sun finds you and warms your precious face for a moment or two, that you hear a song that becomes an instant favorite, that someone you care about pulls you close and lets you know how loved you are.

As always, if any of these stickers belong to you, please e-mail me at jkeimig@thestranger.com.