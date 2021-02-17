Finally, a Suitable Replacement for Harry Potter This week's comics: Forever Home, My Life in Transition, Strange Academy, and more.

Though it’s technically correct to say that I “watched” the Doctor Strange movie, it’s probably more accurate to describe the process more as a light dozing. I think it’s one of the greatest bummers of the whole Marvel-movie series that they turned a scenery-chewing wizard into a dour asshole, as though audiences are longing for a hero who reminds them of being trapped in line at a coffee shop behind a rich idiot who’s already made up his mind that he’s going to be complain about the service.

Anyway! That misstep has been rectified in Strange Academy, a new trade paperback in which Dr. Strange — a good fun ridiculous version of him — starts a school for magical youngsters. Disaster soon follows, just as one would hope, and it’s wonderful rollicking fun. If you’ve been looking for a new “kids at magic school” franchise to take the place of that other TERFy one, this will do nicely.

Thanks as always to Phoenix for helping to pick out the week’s best new comic releases — in addition to the strangeness, we’ve also got a wonderful memoir of transitioning by Julia Kaye, a haunted house that’s met its match in a plucky young girl, and a young man about to marry God in Japan.

STRANGE ACADEMY

MY LIFE IN TRANSITION

my life in transition is out today! it's available wherever books are sold (generally bookstores) pic.twitter.com/p0wyuJOQca

— Julia Kaye 👑 (@upandoutcomic) February 16, 2021

It’s Professor X meets Hogwarts, but strange. The premise of Strange Academy is that magic has been restored to the world, and certain troublemaking teens display an aptitude for spellcasting. Dr. Strange has assembled them for a first-of-its-kind school for magic users, and I’m sure you can see the dramatic adventure potential unfurling infinitely from there. Delightfully, this book gets right what the Doctor Strange movie got wrong — namely, making the doctor a real fucking weirdo. As is the case with Dr. Who, Strange is at his best when he’s a freaky sorcerer, rather than a moody ripoff of Hugh Laurie on House. But his appearances in the book are appropriately concise, and we’re given plenty of time with the assembled youngsters who are discovering their powers as they discover what it is to be an adult. And hooray for these excellent characters: There are two fun twins from Asgard; a villain’s son; a demon who always looks on the worst side of everything; an otherworldly fairy; and with all the clashing personalities the book seems to have been cast like a perfect reality show. This comes at a welcome time for Harry Potter fans seeking refuge now that the creator of that franchise has rendered it impossible to enjoy.

You will read My Life in Transition many times, and each time you will enjoy it for a different reason. A truly lovely personal memoir, the book is a series of touching reflections by Julia Kaye about affirming her gender — a time of many different transitions, large and small. Big issues like family and cultivating new relationships nestle alongside thoughts about cats, video games, and hair. Julia’s line art is charming and clean, as is her storytelling: Modest, intimate, and honest about her mistakes (and, occasionally, great triumphs). Sometimes funny, sometimes melancholy, sometimes anxious and sometimes joyous, this collection of three-panel strips is at all times human and relatable. It’s also reassuring, and not just to readers whose experiences are close to those of the author. Through up and downs, life goes on; this book leaves me with a reassuring sense that in spite of everything, and maybe because of it, we’re all going to be okay.

FOREVER HOME

PLUS: MOB DOCTOR, XMEN, AND MARRYING GOD