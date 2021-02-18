EverOut is The Stranger's new website devoted to things to do in Seattle and across the Pacific Northwest. It has all the same things you're used to seeing from Stranger EverOut and Stranger Things To Do, just in a new spot!
The snow may have melted, but it's definitely still cold enough to bundle up for another string of movie nights, preferably with a steamy beverage and an array of snacks on hand. See our picks for this week below, from Shatara Michelle Ford's psychological-horror debut Test Pattern to every single season of The Muppet Show on Disney+ to the Netflix con thriller I Care a Lot, starring Gone Girl's Rosamund Pike. We've also included some films that are streaming online and playing in IRL theaters, like Chloé Zhao's Nomadland. Plus, Dan Savage's porn film festival HUMP! continues this weekend—and if you get inspired to make your own movie, don't forget that its sister festival, the stoner-centric SPLIFF, is accepting submissions through March 5!
Streaming: Local Connection
17 Blocks
From 1999 to 2020, four generations of a Black family living 17 blocks from the Capitol in D.C. captured their daily lives on film (and agreed to be filmed professionally as well), chronicling two decades of racist gun violence through their own personal saga, which included the tragic death of a family member. "It’s rare that a documentary has the ability to take the kind of long view of events that establishes context and consequence," reads a Washington Post review.
SIFF
Starting Friday