As we approach the first anniversary of the beginning of the pandemic, home cooking might have become more of a slog than a respite. But it doesn't have to be: We've gathered this list of cookbooks from some of our favorite local chefs and writers, like Renee Erickson and Rachel Yang, so you can refresh your repertoire with new-to-you recipes and beloved dishes that evoke pre-COVID memories of dining in some of Seattle's most popular restaurants. Head to local bookstores Book Larder and Elliott Bay Book Company for any titles that catch your eye, or borrow them from the Seattle Public Library—we've also included links to sample recipes from the books so you can try them out right away. We also recommend checking out Metropolitan Market, Uwajimaya, Big John's PFI, DeLaurenti, and Central Co-op for ingredients. For more ideas, browse our food and drink guide.
PACIFIC NORTHWEST
A Boat, A Whale & A Walrus: Menus and Stories by Renee Erickson
In this gorgeous book, James Beard Award-winning chef and restaurateur Renee Erickson, known for her fresh and modern approach to Pacific Northwest cuisine, shares elegant recipes for dream dinner party menus with themes like "lamb and rosé dinner" and "Normandy dinner." The book is also interspersed with stories from her many restaurants, including the dearly departed Boat Street Cafe, the Whale Wins, and the Walrus and the Carpenter (hence the title). Recreate the magic at home with recipes like lacinato kale gratin and roasted carrots and fennel with rose petal harissa. Erickson also recently announced her upcoming cookbook Getaway: Food & Drink to Transport You, which will contain menus for meals that evoke some of Erickson's favorite places around the world for an easy staycation (and who couldn't use that right now?). It's currently available for preorder and will be released April 27.