Another weekend has arrived, and while this one isn't chock-full of holidays and snow, there's still plenty of fun to be had outside your standard routine. Read our latest batch of suggestions for activities and IRL events below, from how to use your library card to acquire a Museum Pass (which gets you free admission to newly reopened spots like the National Nordic Museum) to the Field to Table open-air dining series at Lumen Field, and from local BIPOC makers and businesses to shop from for Black History Month and beyond (like Monika Mathews's Columbia City skincare boutique QueenCare) to places to get coffee and cherry pie for Twin Peaks Day. For even more options, read our guides to the best online events this week, the best movies to watch this week, and our complete, ever-evolving guide to in-person things to do in Seattle.
ARTS & MUSIC
Get a Museum Pass for free admission to newly reopened museums. As more and more institutions reopen for in-person visits under Phase 2, Seattle Public Library cardholders (apply for one here if you don't have one!) can now get a Museum Pass for free admission to the Seattle Aquarium, the Burke Museum, MoPOP, and the National Nordic Museum, which just reopened this week. You can reserve one pass—each of which includes at least two adult tickets—per week, and can reserve one pass to the same museum once every 30 days. New passes are available every night after 9 pm.