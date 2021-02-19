EverOut is The Stranger's new website devoted to things to do in Seattle and across the Pacific Northwest. It has all the same things you're used to seeing from Stranger EverOut and Stranger Things To Do, just in a new spot!
This week, the YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson, better known as "MrBeast," brings three locations of his new burger ghost kitchen to Washington, a new outdoor dining pop-up debuts on Lumen Field, and Stoup Brewing announces a new outpost coming to Kenmore soon. Plus, KEXP releases a new collaboration blend with Caffe Vita, and Bok a Bok is coming to Kirkland. Read on for that and more food-world updates. For more ideas, check out our food and drink guide.
NEW OPENINGS AND RETURNS
Burrito Express
This Mexican taco truck slinging tacos, burritos, breakfast burritos, tortas, and more opened in South Park in late January. The truck also makes its own salsa, fresh juice, and aguas frescas.
South Park