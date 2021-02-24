Jess Stein
"Yeet Capitalism"
Yeet yeet! JK
Ok, this is the second time
"yeet" has come up in this column and now I will make sure to explain it correctly to all you old heads. From the sacred text, Urban Dictionary
, itself:
Yeet
To discard an item at a high velocity
Alex finishes his soda and proceeds to yeet his empty can into a trash bin
But as Dictionary.com
notes, "yeet" can refer to a dance and is used as an exclamation as well:
Yeet is an exclamation of excitement, approval, surprise, or all-around energy, often as issued when doing a dance move or throwing something.
In this sticker situation, "yeet" the verb is the correct definition as we all, presumably, want capitalism yeeted
into the dustbin of history. End lesson!
"Heavy Feelings"
Super heavy. JK
I love putting boobs
on Slog!
"Museum of Modern Feelings"
I would like to go there. JK
The only trace of this sticker I can find online is an Instagram account
with zero followers, zero following, and zero posts. Is that a comment on the state of modern feelings?
"Billionaires Obsolete"
Are they tho? JK
Maybe if we say it enough times it'll actually happen.
"Alexa, Skip to Friday"
Do you think this is an Amazon-approved sticker? JK
Don't give her that much power.
"I Was Born to Love Toaster Ovens!"
Born this way. JK
Including this as a reminder to myself to pick up my toaster oven from my old house.
"Earth (?) Person"
I love how shiny it is! JK
I liked this sticker because I felt seen by it. I can't quite make out the attribution, so if you know who made this sticker you know what to do
.
"Femme Burrito-Unicorn"
I literally said "How cuuuuute" to myself as I snapped this picture. JK
Another starheadboy
banger.
"Can't Stop, Won't Stop, GameStop"
Trading on GameStop stock did stop. JK
I spent too much time wondering whether these stickers came before or after the GameStop trading bonanza
.
"Hello My Name Is Shrek"
It's green and everything. JK
Horny for this green ogre only:
As always, if any of these stickers belong to you, please e-mail me at jkeimig@thestranger.com.