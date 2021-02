Seattle Sticker Patrol: Yeet Capitalism

Jess Stein

Ok, this is the second time "yeet" has come up in this column and now I will make sure to explain it correctly to all you old heads. From the sacred text, Urban Dictionary , itself:But as Dictionary.com notes, "yeet" can refer to a dance and is used as an exclamation as well:In this sticker situation, "yeet" the verb is the correct definition as we all, presumably, want capitalism yeeted into the dustbin of history. End lesson!I love putting boobs on Slog!The only trace of this sticker I can find online is an Instagram account with zero followers, zero following, and zero posts. Is that a comment on the state of modern feelings?Maybe if we say it enough times it'll actually happen.Don't give her that much power.Including this as a reminder to myself to pick up my toaster oven from my old house.I liked this sticker because I felt seen by it. I can't quite make out the attribution, so if you know who made this sticker you know what to do Another starheadboy banger.I spent too much time wondering whether these stickers came before or after the GameStop trading bonanza Horny for this green ogre only: