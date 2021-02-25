This Week's Comics: Seven Fantastic Black Superhero Stories, Stray Dogs, and a Girl Haven

I normally enjoy snowstorms, but I am not on speaking terms with snow right now because last week’s inclement weather delayed the delivery of this week’s comic books. Had I known what the snow was withholding from us, I’d have been out on the freeways personally shoveling a path for the trucks, because oh boy is there some good stuff this week: Girl Haven is destined to become one of those dog-eared books that many people will keep on their shelves close at hand to re-read for years; Stray Dogs blends adorable talking animals with a gut-wrenching mystery; and Marvel Voices Legacy features superheroes and Black joy.

As always, thanks to Phoenix for the recommendations (support your local comic shop, plz & thx), and if someone could arrange for inclement weather not to delay great literature and art in the future that would be great.



STRAY DOGS



I was absolutely prepared to be annoyed by this book, unpleasantly described as “Lady and the Tramp meets Silence of the Lambs.” Oh, it’s cute art of big-eyed talking dogs but they’re also doing EDGY things? Groundbreaking. Imagine my dismay to discover it is, in fact, one of my favorite issue-ones in recent memory. A better comparison would be to call it Alfred Hitchcock’s Disney Afternoon, a prettily-drawn story of skillfully woven intrigue. It does indeed have an innocent young-readers look (it is not for young readers), with a small dog named Sophie arriving at a home for rescued strays. The other dogs show her around, and although the new home seems lovely, something — it’s impossible to say what — is clearly amiss. There’s a mystery to unravel, one that seems likely to grow quite unpleasant, but the book wisely does not lean tediously on the gimmick of cute-plus-dark; instead, the reader can simply enjoy the unfurling of a tense thriller.





Somewhere out there is a book — and you may have already found it, or you may still be looking — that will bring you so much comfort and contentment that you will own it for the rest of your life. Everyone’s is different; some people are fortunate enough to have more than one (I’ve been lucky enough to form an attachment with two, The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy and Neverwhere); and though your relationship may change, it will never end.

Girl Haven, a new graphic novel by Lilah Sturges, will be that book for many, many, many people.

The story begins with Ash, a young person whose mother walked away from the family a few years prior. One of the things she left behind was her childhood writings about Koretris, a fantasy world where only girls are allowed. With a group of friends, Ash recites a spell from those writings, and they all find themselves suddenly transported to Koretris — which is a bit mysterious, given that everyone has always called Ash a boy.

There’s a fascinating intertwining of tensions in this book: First, there’s the delightful fantasy exploration of a magic world, which is top-notch; but there is also the curious exploration of Ash’s true identity. What does it mean that the magic seemingly allowed a boy into a world only meant for girls?

Though the story is tagged as “middle grade,” I suspect it will connect with all ages, particularly with readers who are (or who know someone who is) on a journey through the spectrum between boyhood and girlhood. This book is a great gift, and I look forward to seeing well-loved dog-eared copies on my friends’ shelves.







MARVEL VOICES LEGACY



ALSO: